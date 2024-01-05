After dealing Robbie Ray to the Giants, the Mariners are now in trade talks with the Rays.

The Seattle Mariners have just finalized a blockbuster trade, sending Robbie Ray to the San Francisco Giants. But as the Mariners craft their 2024 roster, it appears Seattle isn't done making deal.

The Mariners are in talks on another trade involving the Tampa Bay Rays. Seattle would receive outfielder Luke Raley while Tampa Bay would get infielder Jose Caballero, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Seattle acquired outfielder Mitch Haniger and Anthony DeSclafani from the Giants in their Ray deal. Both come with ample major league experience and could slot right into the Mariners' roster. But president Jerry Dipoto wasn't yet satisfied and is now trying to work out a deal for Raley.

Raley played in 188 games this past season, by far his most appearances over his three years in the league. He responded by hitting .249 with 19 home runs, 49 RBI and 14 stolen bases. Raley's power/speed potential clearly interests Seattle.

In return, the Mariners would be giving up a versatile player in Caballero. He made his MLB debut in 2023, hitting .221 with four home runs, 26 RBI and 26 stolen bases over 104. Caballero's speed is certainly appealing. Tampa Bay is also in need of some infield help due to the ongoing situation with Wander Franco.

While the trade is not yet finalized, both sides appear keen to bring it to its completion. The Mariners would be adding another outfielder to their arsenal as they look to find the right combination. Tampa Bay would be taking a chance on a young infielder who can contribute in multiple ways.

Both the Mariners and Rays are hoping – assuming the trade goes through – that it'd be a win-win.