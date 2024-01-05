Giants to pair Robbie Ray alongside Logan Webb in pitching rotation

The San Francisco Giants are adding a former Cy Young to their starting pitching rotation after agreeing to a trade with the Seattle Mariners for left-hander Robbie Ray, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. They are sending back outfielder Mitch Haniger and righty Anthony DeSclafani.

The Giants were expected to add another high-caliber arm to their staff this offseason, but many expected it to be free agent Blake Snell (still can, obviously). Seattle is a suitable trade partner, though, as the club possesses multiple young pitchers who currently cost considerably less than Ray- due to make $73 million over the next three years.

Ray can form a tantalizing one-two punch with National League Cy Young runner-up Logan Webb, which is a philosophy that paid significant dividends for the Mariners in 2022 with Luis Castillo. Unfortunately, Ray required early-season Tommy John surgery in 2023, forcing the franchise to quickly look elsewhere for production.

Mariners changing course, relying on homegrown talent

In Ray's absence, others like Castillo, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert stepped up. Clearly, the front office feels confident enough in a rotation that still managed to lead the AL in ERA last season. DeSclafani should have a good opportunity to reclaim his past form in Seattle, while Haniger returns to the place where he nearly posted a 40 home-run and 100-RBI season back in 2021.

The reunion also gives the M's a big bat it could be lacking if slugger Teoscar Hernandez signs with another team in free agency. This is not the splash fans likely want, but it is certainly a significant move. And there could be more action to come.

“As we continue to build out our team for 2024 and beyond, we feel this trade accomplishes a couple of our objectives,” Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports. “In Mitch, we get a player we know well, and hold in very high regard, as another piece for our outfield, while Anthony- who can start or pitch out of the pen- gives us depth in our pitching staff.”

Is Robbie Ray enough to salvage Giants' offseason?

Right now, though, this deal centers around Robbie Ray. The Giants, who have their own respected pitching tradition, are banking on having the 32-year-old for much of the 2024 campaign since he underwent surgery last April. Walks have been an issue for him in the past, but fans know how dangerous Ray can be on the mound when he is firing at full capacity.

While San Francisco has not yet obtained the level of star power many may have anticipated going into the winter, the front office has undeniably addressed some of its needs. Fans will now have to wait and see if the Giants have any more fireworks left to set off above Oracle Park before the end of the offseason.