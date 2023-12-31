After signing a massive $113 contract with San Francisco, Jung Hoo Lee is ready to show Giants fans what he is made of.

While many big name free agents have rejected the San Francisco Giants, Jung Hoo Lee thought the franchise represented the perfect fit. As Lee prepares for his first season in San Francisco, the outfielder had a message for all Giants fans.

San Francisco signed Lee to a six-year, $113 million contract. Making his MLB debut in 2024, Lee is excited it's coming with the Giants, he shared on Instagram.

“It is a great honor to be a part of the San Francisco Giants organization. I want to meet Giants fans as soon as possible and look forward to it,” Lee wrote. “I'm currently training hard in the offseason. I will do my best to make SF Giants fans proud. Happy New Year, Let's go Giants!”

Lee chooses Giants

Lee spent seven years in the KBO, appearing in 884 games. He hit .340 with 65 home runs, 515 RBI and 69 stolen bases. He was the KBO's Rookie of the Year in 2017 and the Most Valuable Player in 2022. Lee also won five Golden Glove Award five times.

His defense will be crucial playing in Oracle Park. However, the Giants are looking for Lee to bring a bit of a spark to their offense. San Francisco ranked 24th in the league last season with 674 runs scored. Their .235 batting average ranked 28th while their 1,492 strikeouts were the seventh-most in the league.

As San Francisco's everyday center fielder, Jung Hoo Lee will be coming to the MLB with plenty of pressure on his back. He must both solidify the outfield and the lineup. But San Francisco thinks he is the right man for the job, as nature of their contract off. Now it's up to Lee, who is already excited to show Giants fans what he is made of.