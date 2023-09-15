On Friday morning, the Los Angeles Lakers and Jarred Vanderbilt agreed to a fully guaranteed four-year, $48 million contract extension, according to various sources, via Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul. Vanderbilt, who made $4.3 million in 2023-24, became extension-eligible this week.

The Lakers already picked up Vando's $4.7 million option for this season, so the extension begins in 2024-25. The fourth year is a player option. Because players cannot be traded for six months after signing an extension, Vando is ineligible to be dealt until next summer (the trade deadline is Feb. 8).

Vanderbilt was acquired before last season's trade deadline from the Utah Jazz. He instantly became an integral “Swiss Army knife” defender and energy booster for Darvin Ham. In 26 regular season games for the Lakers (24 starts), Vanderbilt averaged 7.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while often guarding the opponent's best player. His 1.9 Defensive Box Plus Minus — which measures the difference per 100 possessions in points allowed with a player on the court versus off — was the best mark on the team. His role decreased as the playoffs went along, but he still started 13 games as the Lakers marched to the conference finals.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jarred Vanderbilt locking down Steph Curry 🔒 pic.twitter.com/USHj9agFnS — The Lakers Chip (@Lakerschipp) September 15, 2023

The deal is a win-win for both sides.

Vando gets to continue evolving as an all-around player under a coaching staff and organization — not to mention the tutelage of LeBron and Davis — with a highly impressive track record of player development. (Outside shooting and finishing are essential areas for growth.) Rui Hachimura, fresh off his $51 million extension, will likely begin the season as the third frontcourt starter, but Vanderbilt will almost certainly play a key role on a contender. Last April, The Athletic reported that Vanderbilt wanted to reach a long-term agreement with what he deemed a “high-caliber organization.”

For the Lakers, it's the latest validation of Rob Pelinka's mission to prioritize continuity coming off their midseason reconstruction. The Lakers could have risked letting Vanderbilt hit unrestricted free agency and possibly re-signing him at a slightly lower AAV — depending on his role/performance — but they opted to lock down the 24-year-old.

Vanderbilt is the fifth Lakers player to sign an extension this offseason, joining AD, Hachimura, Austin Reaves, and D'Angelo Russell. The Lakers now have AD, Hachimura, Reaves, Vando, Gabe Vincent, and rookies Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis under contract through 2025-26. Everybody on the roster besides James and Davis is under 30 years old.

The Lakers have successfully set up their future while developing championship-level versatility and depth around their superstars while maintaining trade flexibility going forward.

Vanderbilt Grade: A-

Lakers Grade: B+