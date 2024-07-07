DeMar DeRozan's free agency journey this summer was a hot topic around the NBA. Initially, there was speculation that DeRozan might have to settle for a $13 million mid-level exception. However, known for his patience and poise on the court, DeRozan saw these qualities pay off in free agency.

The six-time All-Star eventually landed the contract he desired, signing a three-year, $74 million deal with the Sacramento Kings, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Given the Kings' lack of cap space to sign DeRozan outright, the deal was facilitated through a complex sign-and-trade involving the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs. The Bulls received two second-round picks, Chris Duarte, and cash for their part in the deal.

The Spurs acquired Harrison Barnes and an unprotected 2031 first-round pick swap. Evaluating the trade’s fairness and its potential impact on each team offers a nuanced view of their strategic decisions and the overall ramifications for the league.

Kings Trade Grade

The Kings have often been seen as an enigma in the NBA, making bold moves that sometimes seem puzzling. Their latest acquisition of DeRozan has sparked mixed reactions, with many fans and analysts concerned about the fit between DeRozan and the existing roster.

The Kings have existing spacing issues, particularly with Domantas Sabonis, a non-shooter, and need to improve a defense that ranked 14th last season. Despite these concerns, DeRozan was the most talented player available, and Sacramento couldn’t compete for other stars like Paul George.

DeRozan won't seamlessly integrate into the Kings’ system, but he represents a significant talent upgrade over Harrison Barnes and Chris Duarte. The cost of two second-round picks and a 2031 pick-swap, which might not even convey if the Kings remain competitive, makes this a calculated risk.

DeRozan’s recent performance highlights his value: he led the league in minutes last season, averaged 24.0 points per game on good efficiency, and was a runner-up for the Clutch Player of the Year.

DeRozan's midrange game and passing skills, exemplified by winning the NBA's assist of the year, are assets that the Kings can utilize effectively. His game, particularly his pump-fakes and ability to draw fouls, should age well. Although not a stellar defender, his offensive prowess could compensate for the Kings' drop in offensive ranking from the previous season.

Concerns about Sabonis' fit alongside DeRozan are mitigated by the comparison to Nikola Vucevic's numbers and Coby White's improvement playing with DeRozan. De'Aaron Fox, a superior version of White, could thrive alongside DeRozan.

The Kings missed the playoffs in a congested Western Conference last season, necessitating a bold move to improve. The potential risk of the pick swap is outweighed by the immediate upgrade in talent and the flexibility to move DeRozan's contract if needed.

The Kings have taken a calculated risk to enhance their roster, one that could pay off handsomely if DeRozan fits well with their existing core.

Grade: B+

Bulls Trade Grade

The Bulls' return for DeRozan might have been greater had they moved him last year when his value was higher. However, given DeRozan's expiring contract and lack of leverage, the return was as good as could be expected.

The Bulls received two second-round picks, aligning with the market value for sign-and-trade deals, and replenishing their draft capital for future trades.

Chris Duarte, a former No. 13 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, was included more for salary-matching than for his potential contribution. Duarte showed promise as a movement shooter in his rookie year but has since struggled, shooting just 32.9 percent from deep.

The cash received in the trade serves more as goodwill for Arturas Karnisovas with ownership than as a significant asset.

Moving DeRozan was the right move for the Bulls, despite the timing being less than ideal. DeRozan, the best Bull since Jimmy Butler, had become expendable as the team looked to the future. This trade allows the Bulls to start fresh and build around younger talent, even if the immediate return is modest.

The decision to trade DeRozan at this point, rather than holding onto him in hopes of a more favorable market, indicates a strategic shift for the Bulls.

By acquiring Duarte and additional draft capital, the Bulls have positioned themselves to potentially leverage these assets in future trades or to develop a younger core. The trade represents a pragmatic approach, acknowledging that holding onto DeRozan would not significantly alter the team's trajectory in a competitive Eastern Conference.

Grade: B- (really, they made just the best of a bad situation)

Spurs Trade Grade

DeRozan continues to be a valuable asset for the Spurs, even after his departure. Their initial trade to send him to the Bulls in 2021 netted them expiring salary, a top-10 protected first-round pick, and two second-rounders. Now, the Spurs receive Harrison Barnes and an unprotected 2031 first-round pick swap from the Kings, demonstrating savvy long-term planning.

To facilitate this deal, the Spurs moved Devonte Graham and a second-round pick to open up the cap space needed to take in Barnes. This move underscores the importance they placed on acquiring the unprotected pick swap, which could become a significant asset if the Kings falter by 2031.

Harrison Barnes, once a reliable 3-and-D wing, has seen a decline in his performance, making him more of a salary dump than a key player. However, he still offers more than what the Spurs had last year at his position and can provide veteran presence and stability.

His experience, combined with Chris Paul's leadership, could help the Spurs aim for a play-in spot while they develop their young talent, including Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs' foresight in securing the 2031 pick swap could pay off handsomely, especially if the Kings struggle in the future. Meanwhile, Barnes provides a short-term upgrade, helping the Spurs improve without committing to a long-term contract.

Barnes's decline last season, characterized by slower footwork and reduced defensive effectiveness, does not overshadow his potential contributions as a veteran mentor and stabilizing force on a young Spurs team.

Moreover, the Spurs' willingness to move Graham and a second-round pick to facilitate this deal highlights their commitment to long-term growth. By prioritizing the unprotected pick swap, the Spurs have positioned themselves to capitalize on future opportunities, potentially leveraging this asset in trade discussions or as a valuable draft pick.

Grade: A-

Conclusion

The DeMar DeRozan trade showcases different strategic moves by the Kings, Bulls, and Spurs, each aiming to maximize their respective situations. The Kings bet on DeRozan to improve their playoff chances, addressing immediate needs with a high-upside talent.

The Bulls, recognizing the need to transition away from an aging star, have pragmatically acquired assets to rebuild or retool. The Spurs, leveraging DeRozan’s past value, have secured a promising future asset while improving their current roster with veteran leadership.

Each team navigated their challenges and opportunities, reflecting the complex dynamics of NBA roster management.

The Kings' bold move to enhance their roster could propel them into playoff contention, while the Bulls' strategic shift towards younger talent and draft capital positions them for future success.

The Spurs, with a blend of immediate upgrades and long-term planning, continue to build a competitive team around their young core.

In the end, this trade exemplifies how different teams can find value and opportunity in the same deal, each leveraging their unique circumstances to achieve their goals. The Kings, Bulls, and Spurs have each made calculated decisions that reflect their priorities and ambitions, setting the stage for an intriguing NBA season ahead.