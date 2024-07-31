Brandon Hyde along with the Baltimore Orioles front office is making sure that they get a clear path to the World Series. After a tough exit in the 2023 season, this squad has ravaged the AL East in a dominant fashion by getting ahead of the stacked New York Yankees. But, they were not done just yet. They were the main beneficiaries of the Chicago White Sox fire sale in the MLB Trade Deadline. It even landed them Eloy Jimenez.

The Orioles are getting an insanely talented batter in Eloy Jimenez. They only had to give up Trey McGough and even notched some cash considerations such that the MLB Trade Deadline move from the White Sox would go through. With all of this considered, Brandon Hyde got an absolute bargain. This also probably nets the team some more wins given that they have only triumphed in four out of their last 10 games.

The Orioles get a B+

Look, Hyde is getting someone who can send balls flying out of stadiums at a relatively cheap price. Only sending a minor-league pitcher to the White Sox but also still getting some cash might just be robbery. The fact that the Orioles got an AL Silver Slugger who has scored 94 home runs makes it more apparent that they are a force to be reckoned with despite the departure of Austin Hays.

The only setback that the Orioles have to deal with is Eloy Jimenez's injury-prone nature. Just this season, he suffered two big ailments in his left hamstring and left adductor. While these were just strains, Hyde and the Orioles should still manage him well. This is such that they get to play him as a DH in their probable World Series run. Nonetheless, he still produced big numbers for the White Sox. His stint with Pedro Grifol saw him notch five home runs alongside a line of .240/.297/.345. The fact that he did this in 65 games alongside 16 RBIs and nine doubles makes the move more impressive.

Batting might not be a problem for this squad in the coming months if they keep everyone healthy.

White Sox get a C- in this MLB Trade Deadline move

It was very clear that Grifol and his squad were not going to accomplish much this season. They are already dead last in the AL Central and have not won a single game since they faced the Minnesota Twins in the early parts of July. So, getting assets in exchange for their players was the right track to go on. However, they could have clearly gotten more from the Orioles who are eager to replace their batters.

Sure, Trey McGough might be a generational pitcher in the future but it seems like they have little plans of getting back into contention within the next decade. The young pitcher's huge untapped potential is the only reason why this grade is not any lower. Adding in cash considerations may have also just lessened the White Sox's financial flexibility.