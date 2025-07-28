The Baltimore Orioles made a few moves before their series against the Toronto Blue Jays, and one of them had to do with Adley Rutschman, according to Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.

“Orioles reinstated LHP Keegan Akin (left shoulder inflammation) from the 15-day Injured List. Reinstated C Adley Rutschman (left oblique strain) from the 10-day Injured List. Optioned RHP Yaramil Hiraldo to Triple-A Norfolk. Designated C Jacob Stallings for assignment,” Kubatko wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Rutschman had been on the injured list since June 21 because of a left oblique strain. Through 68 games, Rutschman was hitting .277 with nine doubles, one triple, eight home runs, 20 RBIs and a .691 OPS. During his four-game rehab assignment for Triple-A Norfolk, he went 2-for-15 with one double and three walks.

Rustchman was on a hot streak before he was injured, and in the month of June, he hit .309 with two doubles, three homers, five RBIs and an .890 OPS over 15 games.

With the trade deadline here, there have also been talks that Rutschman may be on the block, especially after what the Orioles did in the draft, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“The Orioles’ selections of two players listed as catchers with their first two draft picks did not reflect a lack of confidence in Adley Rutschman, according to a source briefed on the club’s thinking,” Rosenthal wrote. “Still, Rutschman’s long-term future in Baltimore is not as certain as it once appeared. He is under club control for only two more seasons. The Orioles’ interest in signing him to an extension might be waning.”

Despite Rutschman having a good season for the Orioles, the team overall has not been good. They're currently 47-58 and in last place in the AL East, and it's hard to see them making any sort of run in the second half of the season.