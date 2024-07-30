The Baltimore Orioles are reportedly in agreement on a trade with the Chicago White Sox to acquire outfielder/designated hitter Eloy Jimenez, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. Pitching prospect Trey McGough is heading to Chicago as part of the deal, per Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.

The trade allows the White Sox to move on from Jimenez's contract, as he has a club option worth $16.5 million in 2025 and a club option worth $18.5 million in 2026, per Spotrac. Declining the options would have led to Jimenez potentially leaving in free agency while the White Sox would receive almost nothing in return. Trading Jimenez allows the White Sox to acquire a return while ditching the contract.

Jimenez features a high-ceiling but has dealt with injuries in the past. He will provide a spark for Baltimore's offense, however.

Jimenez's potential is undeniable. He's never played in more than 122 games in a single season, though. Jimenez has only played in 100 games or more twice in his career as well.

In 2024, Jimenez has slashed .240/.297/.345/.642 across 65 games played. He has also hit just five home runs. Jimenez's career-high in home runs is 31, something he accomplished back in 2019. Finding consistency while battling injury trouble is a difficult thing to do, however.

Orioles boost offense with Eloy Jimenez trade

The rebuilding White Sox had a number of players linked to various trades. Garrett Crochet, Luis Robert and Erick Fedde were among the players mentioned in trade rumors. Jimenez, though, was not as frequently mentioned.

Still, seemingly every player was available amid the White Sox's horrendous 2024 campaign. Chicago clearly needed to hit the restart button and enter a complete rebuild.

It will be interesting to see if Eloy Jimenez will benefit from a change of scenery. This move has an opportunity to become a steal for the Orioles if Jimenez plays up to his full potential.