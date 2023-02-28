The Toronto Maple Leafs have made one splash this NHL trade deadline season, acquiring Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari from the St. Louis Blues. Now, the team has swung a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks for defenseman Jake McCabe.

With the dust settling on the trade, how did the Maple Leafs do? Did the Blackhawks get enough in return for their biggest non-Patrick Kane trade piece? Here are the full Jake McCabe trade grades for both teams.

Full trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired defenseman Jake McCabe, forward Sam Lafferty, and conditional fifth-round picks in 2024 and 2025 from the Chicago Blackhawks. In exchange, the Blackhawks acquired a conditional first-round pick in 2025, a second-round pick in 2026, and forwards Joey Anderson and Pavel Gogolev. The Blackhawks retained 50% of McCabe’s salary.

The first-round pick acquired by the Blackhawks in this trade is top-10 protected in 2025. If the pick lands within the top 10, the pick slides to an unprotected 2026 first-round pick.

The 2024 fifth-round pick the Maple Leafs acquired in this trade is a bit murky. The condition states the Maple Leafs will receive the lowest of the fifth-round picks Chicago owns at the time of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Toronto Maple Leafs acquire Jake McCabe

The Maple Leafs swing for the fences again ahead of Friday’s deadline, and again they potentially strike gold. Not only do the Maple Leafs acquire the best players in this trade, but they didn’t give up a lot.

Gogolev is an intriguing player who could blossom at the NHL level. However, the 23-year-old has spent most of the season at the ECHL level. He faces an uphill battle to find a regular role in the NHL.

Anderson, however, likely will contribute for the Blackhawks at the NHL level. He played 14 games for the Maple Leafs this season, and is nearly a point-per-game player with the Toronto Marlies in the AHL.

However, neither of these players will help the Maple Leafs right now. Lafferty is a major upgrade on Anderson and slots right in on Toronto’s bottom six. McCabe solidifies Toronto’s blueline, likely finding a home on the third pairing but could also play on the second pairing if needed.

Beyond the fit, these players aren’t rentals. McCabe is signed through 2024-25, and will only carry a $2 million cap hit given the salary retention in this deal. Lafferty, meanwhile, is signed through next season.

This trade is wonderful for the Maple Leafs. Toronto holds onto major pieces, including Rasmus Sandin and Matthew Knies. And in the process, they brought themselves closer to a Stanley Cup.

Chicago Blackhawks trade Jake McCabe

The return for the Blackhawks is certainly underwhelming. Perhaps if they got this for either McCabe or Lafferty alone, it’d look better. However, for both, it’s a bit underwhelming.

The Blackhawks can turn Gogolev and Anderson into regular NHL contributors, sure. Anderson can step in right away on Chicago’s bottom six if they wanted him to. Gogolev will require more work, given where he’s at right now.

However, the major issue is the picks in this trade. The Blackhawks do get a first-round pick, which they wanted in exchange for McCabe. But the pick is top-10 protected. While it seems unlikely now, there is a non-zero chance Chicago doesn’t see that pick for three years.

Chicago isn’t going to contend any time soon, but to acquire picks that far into the future is certainly a disappointment. Granted, the Maple Leafs don’t have a first or second-round pick this year. Nor do they have a second-round pick this year or next. But they do have a 2024 first-round pick. Why wasn’t that the conditional first-rounder?

This trade feels like the Blackhawks overvalued McCabe a lot. And as a result, they had to package another asset together in order to acquire the first-round pick they so desperately desired. Even if this was the best deal they could get, waiting into the summer may have yielded a better return.

Overall, an uninspiring return for a team who isn’t looking to play inspiring hockey any time soon.

Grades and final thoughts

The grades are probably obvious. The Maple Leafs receive high marks for not giving up major trade assets to fortify their roster for a deep playoff run. Toronto is going all in on a deep playoff run, and that has to be commended. Especially from a team that has had brutal luck just trying to get out of the first round.

For the Blackhawks, they get average marks. Anderson and Gogolev are projects for Chicago to try and mold into prominent future NHL regulars. And for all of my complaining about the picks they received, the Blackhawks easily could select future cornerstones with those selections, making me look like an idiot in four years’ time.

Toronto Maple Leafs grade: A

Chicago Blackhawks grade: C