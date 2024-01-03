The Lady Tigers showed no mercy.

Iowa star Caitlin Clark wasn't the only one who went viral on Tuesday in the women's college basketball scene. Grambling State women's basketball also broke the internet after they put down a historic 159-18 beatdown on the College of Biblical Studies (CBS), 159-18.

The 141-point demolition by Grambling State marked the largest margin of victory in both men's and women's NCAA Division I basketball history. Savannah State set the previous record back in 2018 when it blew out Wesleyan (Georgia), 155-26.

The Lady Tigers also set the school record for most points in a single game.

A new school record has been set for points earned in a single game 👏🏽#Gramfam|#ThisIsTheG🐯🏀|#ChampionshipTalk💍 pic.twitter.com/YQqAUWwgQl — Grambling State University Women's Basketball (@GSU_WBK) January 2, 2024

Eight players from the Grambling State women's basketball scored in double-figures, led by Ariana Mosley's 27 points. Kahia Warmsley registered a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Amanda Blake and DeMya Young both scored had 15 points apiece, while Jazmyne Jackson, Anijah Grant, Jordyn Carter and Jordaynia Ivie all scored over 10 points. The rest of the 13 Lady Tigers who appeared in the game scored at least six points.

The Lady Tigers raced out to a 34-0 lead and held CBS scoreless until the 2:14 mark of the first quarter. They entered halftime with an 82-10 lead.

As a team, Grambling State made 58.8 percent from the field and held CBS to 18.6 percent field goal shooting.

This isn't the first time Grambling State has had a massive blowout this season. They beat Champion Christian College 93-48 in their season opener and also previously took down Wiley College 109-41. However, nothing tops this 141-point demolition of CBS.

Grambling State women's basketball is now 6-5 in non-conference games and will open Southwestern Athletic Conference play on January 6 against Prairie View A&M University