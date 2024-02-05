Damage? Healing? Debuffs? Io's got you covered.

Io is unlocked by default as a playable character in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. This budding mage is capable of slinging spells that cause a variety of effects to the enemy while also blasting out damage with her charged attacks. Find out how to make the most out of her with this Granblue Fantasy Relink Io build, weapons, and skills guide.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Io Guide

Io is an artillery mage, capable of dishing out massive damage from her charged attacks while also inflicting various debuffs with her spell and helping allies with her heal. Depending on your playstyle, Io can be a selfish DPS mage, utilizing self-buffs for dealing out high amounts of damage, or a utility support mage, inflicting debilitating debuffs to the enemy and healing allies.

Io’s gimmick revolves around her Mystic Orb stacks which visibly orbit Io. Depending on how many Mystic Orb stacks you have, the level of your secondary attack, Stargaze, will increase up to a maximum of an additional 3 Charge Levels. The damage done by a Level 4 Stargaze is a sight to behold, befitting her artillery mage archetype.

As more of a supportive unit, Io's main role is to debuff enemies and heal allies. She has a wealth of debuffs available at her disposal, but the ones you'd want to be using are Fire and Lightning. While they are intended to be more supportive skills, they're still useful as a DPS Io as they allow you to deal more damage and give you some free hits in.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Io Build

Io Glass Cannon DPS Build

Weapon – Gambanteinn or Colossus Cane Omega

Skills – Mystic Vortex, Concentration, Fire, Lightning

Sigils – Attack Power, Critical Hit Rate, Tyranny, Quick Cooldown

This build is meant to allow Io to deal as much damage as possible while sacrificing some of her health pool and making her squishier. Use your charged primary attack to get a stack of Mystic Orb, followed by both Fire and Lightning to reduce the Defense and inflict Paralysis on the enemy. Doing this will also grant you two more Mystic Orbs. Follow up by charging your Stargaze and dishing out a ton of damage. Use Mystic Vortex to immediately get max Mystic Orbs stacks and Concentration for faster Stargaze charging speed to dish out another max level Stargaze. While your skills are on cooldown, you can ramp up your stacks normally while slinging out max level Stargazes and keeping yourself alive by using consumables, dodging, or blocking the enemy attacks.

Io Utility Support Build

Weapon – Gambanteinn or Zhezl

Skills – Freeze, Fire, Lightning, Healing Winds

Sigils – Health, Attack Power, Quick Cooldown, Cascade

This build makes Io your party's primary support by providing healing and inflicting debuffs on the enemy. Freeze reduces the enemy's ATK, Fire reduces DEF, and Lightning can paralyze the enemy. Despite all this, Io still retains her stacking Stargaze mechanic, which can give you some agency in terms of dealing damage, too. Healing Winds can top off party members who are in the red quickly. While her skills are on cooldown, an Io built as a utility/support can focus on staying alive and casting charged primary attacks and Stargaze to make the cooldowns quicker thanks to the Cascade sigil. That, combined with the Quick Cooldown sigil, helps to make support Io's rotations quicker.

That concludes our Io build, skills, and weapons guide, but don't be afraid to try out something new if you feel like it! Granblue Fantasy: Relink is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam.