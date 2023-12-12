Here are the details for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, including its release date, gameplay, story, and a trailer or three.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Release Date – December 14, 2023

Gramblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Announcement Trailer

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising has a release date of December 14, 2023. The game comes out on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. Players can only wishlist the game on PC, but can already preorder it on PlayStation. There are two pre-order versions available: The Standard Edition, and the Deluxe Edition

Standard Edition ($49.99) Base Game GBF Special Item Set: GBVSR Pack PSN Avatar Set

Deluxe Edition ($74.99) Base Game 4 Alt Colors for all base characters 3 Weapon Skins for all base characters Deluxe Character Pass Part 1 GBF Special Item Set: GBVSR Pack PSN Avatar Set



Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Gameplay

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Nier Gameplay Trailer

Much like the original, this game is a 2.5D fighting game set in the world of Granblue Fantasy. As such, players will be using loved characters from said game. This includes the original game’s Gran or Djeeta, Katalina, Vira, Zeta, and more. Each of these characters has different weapons and playstyles, as well as their special moves. As such, it is up to the player to find the character that suits them. The game also introduces new features such as Dash Attacks and Triple Attacks. Triple Attacks are an upgraded version of the original game’s Auto Combo. The game also implements rollback netcode and crossplay.

Much like other fighting games, players will have to reduce their opponent’s HP to 0 to win the round. Players must then win a certain number of rounds to win the match. Matches can be either timed or not, depending on the settings. Players can either play the game’s story mode, a single-player arcade mode, or against other players. Players can join an online lobby to fight against their friends or other players around the world. Additionally, there are lobby-based minigames, such as Rising Royuale and Gold Brick Hoarder.

All of the characters from the original game make a return as the game’s base roster, as well as four additional characters. There are also new characters arriving with the game’s Season 1 Pass.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Story

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Story Trailer

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising follows the events of the original game, and continues to build upon the game world. This game introduces a new antagonist: Lucilius (who is also the game’s first DLC character). Gran/Djeeta must once again travel the skies to prevent doomsday from falling upon the world, while also figuring out just what is causing all of these calamities.

