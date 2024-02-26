When it comes to Grant Gustin returning as The Flash in James Gunn's DCU, he's all open to it.
That said, Gunn is starting fresh in many areas in the DC Universe. But, some actors have returned, according to Heroic Hollywood. This includes Viola Davis (Amanda Waller) and John Cena (Peacemaker). Not many, but hey — it's a few.
So where does that leave Gustin?
Grant Gustin's thoughts on returning as The Flash
When asked about returning in a reboot, he said, “Yes, I trust James Gunn.” He revealed all this in a short video clip that made its way to Instagram from Arrowverse Canaries. Though there's no more context than an enthusiastic “yes,” it shows he's totally about it.
The rest will be up to Gunn.
The actor portrayed Barry Allen, aka The Flash, on CW for a decade. So, he's a seasoned pro to wear the red attire. But again, the chances seem a bit low since not many other stars are reprising their roles.
The list includes Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Henry Cavill (Superman) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg). CBR reports that Momoa is hinted at coming back as a different character.
During an interview at The A.V. Club, Gustin reminisces about the role.
“The people, I did it for nearly 1o years,” he said. “I was 23 when that show started and 33 when the show ended, and grew up, and learned a lot of who I was, and just matured a lot throughout the process, and was surrounded by cast and crew that became family. I mean, it's so cliche, but it's true. I spent so much more time with all of those people than I did with anyone that was my actual family during those years. And it's weird to just suddenly end and know that we'll never all be in the same room at the same time again.”
Time will tell if Gunn brings Grant Gustin in as The Flash. If anything, maybe a different role could work just as well. It would keep him in the DCU, and he'd have fond memories of portraying the speedy guy behind him. But really, he wants the title role. And who can blame him?