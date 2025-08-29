With the return of fall comes the NFL season and Monday Night Football, which WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix will try to compete with.

In turn, they will move up the start time of RAW to 7 pm EST for three weeks in September 2025, according to WrestleVotes (via WrestlingNews). The September 15, 22, and 29 editions of the flagship show will begin at 7 pm. So, that means they will conclude between 9-9:30 pm EST.

That gives fans who love WWE and the NFL a chance to catch most of both. They will go head-to-head with several games in that stretch. On September 15, ESPN has a doubleheader, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing the Houston Texans, and the Los Angeles Chargers will visit the Las Vegas Raiders as well.

The following week, there will be an even more star-studded Monday Night Football game. The Detroit Lions will visit the Baltimore Ravens on September 22.

On September 29, there will be another doubleheader. The New York Jets will face their division rival Miami Dolphins while the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Denver Broncos as well.

We will have to wait and see if the move pays off. WWE is taking a big swing, but it could work wonders for them. WWE and ESPN now have a working relationship, due to their PLEs jumping ship to ESPN+. So, they could both benefit from a move like this.

Luckily, streaming gives WWE more flexibility. They are able to end the show whenever they please, and apparently, they can start it at any time as well.

WWE's RAW moved to Netflix on January 6, 2025. The premiere was held on January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

It marked the first time one of WWE's weekly shows moved to streaming. RAW spent the last 19 years on USA Network. The show originally premiered on USA Network on January 11, 1993, before moving to Spike TV on September 15, 2000. Then, it returned to USA Network on October 3, 2005, and it remained there until December 30, 2024.

Which WWE RAW on Netflix dates will change due to Monday Night Football?

Below are the three episodes of WWE RAW on Netflix that will start an hour earlier than usual. Note: all three episodes will begin at 7 pm EST.