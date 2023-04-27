I guess sometimes actors aren’t lying. After Grant Gustin said himself that he wouldn’t be appearing in The Flash, it looks like director Andy Muschietti has confirmed this. If nothing else, this news confirms that Gustin isn’t like Andrew Garfield denying his appearance in No Way Home.

The Flash had its world premiere at CinemaCon a couple of nights back, debuting to rave reviews, and it appears Muschietti is attempting to get ahead of the curve and not get the hopes of fans up vis-à-vis cameos. Speaking to Nerdist and a few other reporters, including Geeks of Color’s Dorian Parks, Mushiettie reveals that he wasn’t able to have every Barry Allen in the film. “Of course, as I said before, the list of cameos… was huge. So obviously, we played with the idea of including DC characters from TV, but we just had to pick,” said Muschietti.

Some of The Flash’s scrapped cameos included Gustin, Marlon Brando’s Jor-El from Superman (1978), Burgess Meredith’s Penguin and Cesar Romero’s Joker from the 1960s Batman live-action series, and, most notably, Lynda Carter’s Wonder Woman from the 1970s series.

But as the reactions to The Flash suggest, there are still some really big cameos. In addition, there are a few returning characters that have been confirmed via the trailers and marketing materials such as Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Ben Affleck as the same character.

The Flash is the latest Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) adventure and follows him as he attempts to reverse his mother’s death only to be caught in a different universe. He teams up with Batman (Keaton) and Supergirl (Sasha Calle) to battle a revived General Zod (Michael Shannon) and to get back to his world.

The Flash will be released on June 16.