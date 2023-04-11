The upcoming DC film, The Flash will seemingly reset the DCU and is going to bring in multiple iterations of Batman, but will we see multiple versions of the titular hero? Even if we do, take Grant Gustin’s name out of the running.

Due to the James Gunn-Peter Safran takeover of DC and the Ezra Miler situation(s), The Flash will be a hard reset for the DCU and allow Gunn and co. to tell the stories they want to with the characters/actors they see fit. Being that the film clearly deals with the multiverse — the go-to party trick of superhero flicks these days — and the fact that we see both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck play Batman, one has to wonder if there could be multiple Flashes a la Spider-Man: No Way Home.

If so, there’s no better option than bringing Gustin into the fold. The 33-year-old actor has played Barry Allen/Flash from 2013 onward for the CW “Arrowverse” and continues to play the role in its ninth season that’s currently airing. It’s one of the most impressive character streaks going and he also appeared in other “Arrowverse” shows such as Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman.

But Gustin has poured some cold water on theories that his Barry Allen could appear in The Flash. Speaking with TVLine, Gustin was (jokingly) asked about whether or not he should wager his kid’s tuition money on him making an appearance in any capacity in The Flash to which he simply responded with a “no” and a smile.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, Gustin acknowledged the rumors about him appearing in the film, laughing while revealing that no one has asked him “on the record” about these rumors, but fans should not expect him to appear in the film. “I’m not keeping some big, elaborate secret,” he said with a smile.

As comic book movie fans know, you have to take all of these quotes with a grain of salt. Andrew Garfield denied the rumors of him appearing in No Way Home for ages, and look how that turned out. Grant Gustin has had an incredible run as Barry Allen — it’s even more impressive when you consider that Ezra Miller was cast in the same role for the then-DCEU a week after The Flash premiered on The CW, as he said in his interview with TVLine — and let’s hold out hope that he still manages to find his way into The Flash.

The Flash will hold its world premiere at CinemaCon on April 28 and will release in theaters on June 16.