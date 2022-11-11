Published November 11, 2022

By Tim Crean

Despite being off to a blazing 10-1, first-place in the Eastern Conference start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the Milwaukee Bucks are resting on their laurels. Reports out of Wisconsin say that the team is making calls, and exploring the Grayson Allen trade market. The former Duke Blue Devil is having a nice offensive season, shooting 42.6% from behind the arc and putting up 10.8 points in 26.8 minutes per game. However, the slow-footed Allen is more of a defensive liability than the Bucks would like. No matter who the Bucks trade with, the team would likely want to give up just Allen and get a defensive upgrade in return. With that in mind, here are the four best Grayson Allen trade destinations.

To the Phoenix Suns for Jae Crowder

The Grayson Allen trade rumors center on a Bucks trade with the Phoenix Suns. The Jae Crowder drama is no closer to a resolution for the Suns, and with his replacement, Cam Johnson out for at least a month now, the Suns can no longer afford to keep Crowder on the shelf.

The Bucks have reportedly long-liked Crowder, and his hard-nosed, 3-and-D style would fit in well as part of a rotation with Jordan Nwora and Bobby Portis.

On the Suns’ side, in addition to turning Crowder into a warm body, Allen would be a good backup for Devin Booker and instant offense off the bench. With a more traditional rim protector in Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges on the floor with Allen, his lack of defense wouldn’t be as pronounced.

To the Atlanta Hawks for Justin Holiday

The Milwaukee Bucks already have one Holiday brother that they love. Why not make it two?

Justin Holiday is playing 19.7 minutes per game this season for the Atlanta Hawks and averaging 6.8 points on 34.5% shooting from 3-point range. The Hawks are 22nd in the league in 3-point shooting, hitting 33.4% of their shots. Allen’s 42.6% would help that number.

In this Bucks trade, Milwaukee would get the defensive benefits Holiday brings over Allen at basically the same position. Since there isn’t a ton of incentive, though, for Atlanta to do this deal while sitting in fourth place in the East. Maybe the Bucks throw in a second-round pick to sweeten the pot. Also, the Hawks would have to include the lightly-used Vit Krejci to make the salaries work.

To the Dallas Mavericks for Dwight Powell

The Dallas Mavericks had a hot run at the end of October/first few days of November, going 5-1 during that stretch. However, overall, the team is squarely in the middle of the pack. A big reason for that is the team’s 19th-ranked 35% 3-point shooting.

Putting shooters around Luka Doncic is the winning formula for the Mavericks, and a Grayson Allen trade would help that along. The defense would still be an issue, but with the pace the Mavericks play at and the overall makeup of the team, Allen would work in Big D.

In return, the Bucks would get center Dwight Powell. The nine-year NBA vet has lost a lot of playing time to Christian Wood this season, and the Mavericks have JaVale McGee behind him as well. He would help the Bucks defense and be a great backup to Brook Lopez, who at 34, is already playing a lot of minutes (31.5 per game) this season.

To the Golden State Warriors for James Wiseman

Last but not least, if the Bucks are already making calls to find Grayson Allen trade destinations, why not make one long-shot call to the Golden State Warriors and see if once-great prospect James Wiseman is available for Allen and a few picks?

Wiseman was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, but after a so-so rookie season and an entire missed 2021-22 campaign with an injury, the center is back and not playing that well. In 10 games, he’s averaging 13.8 minutes, 4.0 rebounds, 0.4 blocks, and 7.3 points per game.

These numbers aren’t super enticing for a Bucks trade, but maybe Milwaukee will give it a shot because of the former Memphis Tiger’s potential.

They could trade Allen for Wiseman straight up and, at worst, the young big man would be a nice backup for Lopez, who is already playing too many minutes early in the season (see above). At best, the Bucks could hit a surprise home run and get the James Wiseman many projected just two-plus years ago.

For the Warriors, they are floundering at 4-7 and need to make some moves. Maybe they go all-in on offense and bring in Allen while also collecting picks for the future in case this season becomes a wash.

It’s not likely this Grayson Allen trade happens, but it’s worth a call to the Bay Area.