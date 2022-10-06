With a Green Bay Packers Week 5 game scheduled against the New York Giants in London, a lot of eyes will be on this game. Ahead of the Packers-Giants game, we’ll be making our Packers Week 5 predictions.

The Packers have started off the season 3-1 and are coming off back-to-back narrow victories. Last week, Green Bay defeated the New England Patriots in overtime, with Mason Crosby kicking a field goal through the uprights as time expired.

This week, the Packers take on the Giants, who have had a surprising 3-1 start. New York’s new head coach Brian Daboll has done a fantastic job in rallying the Giants to success. While they haven’t beaten any top teams thus far, they are not a team the Packers can underestimate. Both teams are fighting for a pivotal win to improve to 4-1 on the season. Green Bay is in a tight race with the Minnesota Vikings for the lead in the NFC North, while New York is pinned against the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

A critical thing to watch in this matchup is if Giants QB Daniel Jones is good to go for Week 5. He suffered an ankle sprain against the Bears on Sunday but had a promising update during Wednesday’s practice.

With that said, let’s move on to our Packers Week 5 predictions.

4. Romeo Doubs catches another touchdown

Packers rookie wideout Romeo Doubs has been impressive early on and is primed to keep it going. Through four games, Doubs has hauled in 19 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Last week against the Patriots, Doubs caught five passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. It would have been even more for Doubs if he had held on to a potential game-winning deep ball pass from Rodgers at the end of the 4th quarter.

On 3rd & 8, Rodgers to Doubs in the end zone incomplete .. GB challenges the call#Patriots 24 #Packers 24 Q4 pic.twitter.com/u63AyddprR — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) October 2, 2022

Even without this catch, it was a tremendous performance from the rookie. Doubs should continue to have success as one of Rodgers’ top targets.

3. Packers’ defense holds the Giants under 20 points

Green Bay has one of the best defenses in the entire NFL. They have an elite secondary, paired with a good pass rush, quality defensive line, and a potent linebacker core. New York’s offense has not been consistent despite their three victories.

An inconsistent offense going up against a top-tier defense doesn’t bode well for the Giants. Green Bay held the Chicago Bears to ten points in Week 2 and the injury-riddled Tampa Bay Buccaneers to 12 points.

Stopping the run will be pivotal to the Packers’ success, as Saquon Barkley has the ability to take over a game. If the Packers can contain Barkley, they should dominate defensively.

2. Aaron Rodgers has his best game of the season

Back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers has not gotten off to as hot of a start as years prior. However, he has been adjusting to life without star wide receiver Davante Adams and a new wide receiver core. There has been an adjustment period, as two of his top weapons are rookies in Doubs and Christian Watson, and they still need to establish chemistry. Returning receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb have produced in clutch situations, and the rookies will continue to improve as the season progresses.

This season, Rodgers has thrown for 935 yards on a 69 percent completion percentage for six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Rodgers is one of the premier quarterbacks in the league, and as the offense gets more rhythm, he’ll improve. Taking on the Giants this week is an excellent opportunity for Rodgers to show why he is still at the top of his game.

1. Packers win, improve to 4-1

While the Giants have played well so far this season, the Packers have a clear advantage. They have more talent on both sides of the ball, as well as a more experienced coaching staff. Green Bay is a true contender in the NFC, while New York has yet to make the playoffs since 2016.

This is the first time the Packers will play in London, and it will be the early game for fans watching in the United States. It should be a good one, as both teams fight to become 4-1 on the season.