Packers’ Matt LaFleur dishes on Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones after Jets loss

The 2022 NFL season hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the Green Bay Packers. They dropped a stunner to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, lost to the New York Giants in a stunner in Week 5, and then doubled down on the Big Apple beatdowns with a loss to the New York Jets, a team who won just four games combined in 2021 over the entire 17 game season.

So what went wrong? How did the Packers play so well against the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then lose to teams with much less pedigree like the two New York squads? Well, after the game, head coach Matt LaFleur attempted to explain what went wrong, namely the thumb injury that limited Aaron Rodgers.

“He battled through it, he was hurting,” LaFleur said on Rodgers, who lasted just three and a half quarters before being replaced by Jordan Love for the final drive of the game once it became clear the game was out of hand. If Rodgers was unable to throw the ball to his typical standard, which his stats don’t really back up, running the ball more often might have made sense, but in the first half, LeFleur and company made the maddening decision to give Aaron Jones just three carries during the first half, a number, the fourth-year head coach described as “not good enough.”

Did the Packers simply overlook the Jets as they look forward to the Buffalo Bills on October 30th, making this a classic trap game? Or did the Jets simply outgun a team many pinned as a Super Bowl favorite? Needless to say, the Green Bay Packers will have a lot to talk about this week.