The Arizona Diamondbacks are losing a big bat ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline. First baseman Trey Mancini has exercised his opt out and will be a free agent, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The 33-year-old, who is six years removed from a 35 home run season with the Baltimore Orioles, is on the open market. Mancini missed all of 2024 with injury.

Mancini sat behind Josh Naylor on Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo's depth chart at the beginning of the season. However, he did not play in a single major league game in 2025. Lovullo and Arizona sent him to the minor leagues, where he spent the first half on the season in Triple A Reno.

Despite not being able to break into Lovullo's order, Mancini has played well in the minor leagues, according to Rosenthal. The veteran first baseman hit nine home runs and had 26 RBIs in June. It was his best month of the season so far.

Now, Mancini will look for his next opportunity. The former Oriole is a World Series Champion and has spent the beginning of the season trying to earn an opportunity. Being a free agent before the trade deadline could serve Mancini well as contenders look to make additions before the back stretch of the regular season.

The Seattle Mariners and St. Louis Cardinals top the list of teams looking for help at first base. Lovullo and the Diamondbacks could look to shop Naylor on the trade market. Mancini, however, could offer his services for a much lower price as a free agent signing.

Mancini's best seasons are behind him, but his minor league numbers show that he can still contribute. The Diamondbacks signed the 33-year-old to a minor league deal in February. After four months with the team, the slugger will offer his services to the rest of the league. With luck, he could find a new home for the rest of the 2025 season.