Aaron Rodgers drops injury revelation after Packers’ Week 5 loss vs. Giants, but there’s a silver lining

The Green Bay Packers were shockingly upset by the New York Giants in London in Week 5, and Aaron Rodgers dropped a concerning truth bomb during his Tuesday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. During his sitdown with McAfee, Rodgers revealed he sustained a thumb injury on the final Hail Mary attempt against the Giants. While Rodgers indicated that his thumb is a little worse for the wear, the Packers star suggested he would “still be able to spin it,” which bodes well for his availability against the Jets on Sunday.

Rodgers said on @PatMcAfeeShow that his thumb took the worst of the hit on his Hail Mary throw but said, “I think I’ll still be able to spin it.” pic.twitter.com/qkA7kwedZ0 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 11, 2022

Rodgers was hit by Giants defenders on his attempted Hail Mary during the 27-22 loss, and he revealed that it was his thumb that was impacted the most. With a matchup against the Jets on the horizon in Week 6, Rodgers hinted that he’d be back on the field, suggesting that he doesn’t foresee him having any trouble throwing the ball.

After a strong start in the first half in Week 5, the Packers stagnated during the second half. They ended up blowing a 20-10 lead and losing 27-22, as the offense was shut down during the second half. The loss saw the Packers fall to 3-2 on the year and they’ll be eager to turn things around with a statement win over the Jets. Hopefully, Rodgers’ thumb will be back to 100 percent by then and he and his receivers can get back on track after a silent second half overseas at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Jets’ secondary has been excellent in 2022, with DJ Reed and Sauce Gardner both off to strong starts. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers figure to be heavily favored still, but it might not be as easy of an outing for the offense as some might anticipate, especially if Rodgers is dealing with a thumb injury.