The Memphis Grizzlies have a very interesting season coming up with the suspension of Ja Morant for the first 25 games. After trading away Tyus Jones and adding Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose into the backcourt, it is clear that the Grizzlies want a more established, veteran locker room. They also are making it evident that they want players who can come in and hold Ja Morant accountable for his behavior, as he cannot afford another off the court incident; if Morant gets in trouble again, his future in the NBA could truly be in jeopardy. Besides the players that the Grizzlies brought in, they are also going to need a slew of young guys and unexpected performers in order to make up for the loss of Morant. This is what made 2023 NBA Summer League so important for the Grizzlies, as they had a bunch of responsibility in trying to figure out who might be able to help them at the start of the season. One of the guys they had their eyes on was Jake LaRavia, who overall put up strong numbers in NBA Summer League. However, there is one primary concern in terms of LaRavia, and it isn't his ability to shoot or pass. The biggest Grizzlies' concern about Jake LaRavia is how he has struggled to rebound the ball.

The Grizzlies overall are one of the better rebounding teams in the NBA, and do not need that much help in that department. However, after this last year's performance and the immaturity that plagued their season, the Grizzlies number one fix is becoming a tougher, more responsible team. This means that they will want players on the court who put in full effort at all times and are willing to do the dirty work when they need them to. Although Jake LaRavia put up some strong offensive numbers in NBA Summer League, his rough rebounding stats are a major concern. After struggling on the glass during his rookie season as well, the Grizzlies need to address LaRavia's physicality if he wants to fit into the culture that the Grizzlies need to start to establish.

*Stats via NBA

Physicality

2023 NBA Summer League saw Jake LaRavia join Kenneth Lofton Jr and David Roddy as some of the top young players throughout the summer session. LaRavia averaged 18.3 points per game, while shooting 37.5 % from the field and 31.4% from the three-point line. Although his shooting percentages leave a lot to be desired, this is not nearly the biggest concern the Grizzlies should have. At 6'7, the Grizzlies should expect LaRavia to be a formidable force on the glass. In limited minutes during his rookie season, LaRavia only averaged 1.8 rebounds per game, although this wasn't that unexpected. With more opportunity and lesser competition in summer league, the Grizzlies could definitely expect better rebounding numbers from LaRavia; unfortunately, the opposite was the case.

Jake LaRavia averaged 4.3 rebounds per contest throughout 2023 NBA Summer League. Again, LaRavia is 6'7, and on a team that is trying to establish a tougher identity; he needs to use this type of size to be more of a threat on both the offensive and defensive glass. The Grizzlies will most likely be giving LaRavia many more minutes this season, and the departure of Dillon Brooks will require everyone to step up, not to mention the suspension of Morant as well. However, with guys like Xavier Tillman and Brandon Clarke on the roster, the Grizzlies might be timid in giving LaRavia minutes given the doubt that he can be as physical as they need him to be.

Brandon Clarke missed all of last season with a torn achilles, and his return to the Grizzlies lineup will be highly welcomed. In terms of Tillman, he is only 24-years-old and has proven to be a physical player, so he will undoubtedly earn himself some minutes too. While the Grizzlies probably expect LaRavia to be able to contribute sooner rather than later, his inability to be a force on the glass during NBA Summer League indicates that he has plenty of room to still grow in playing against NBA caliber size.

While Jake LaRavia will not be the player that makes or breaks the Grizzlies season next year, it would be a huge supplement to Memphis if he can make an impact during Morant's absence. As of right now, this looks unlikely unless LaRavia can put on some muscle and begin doing more than just scoring the ball. While he has shown to be a good scorer and playmaker, the Grizzlies should be concerned with the lack of physicality in Jake LaRavia's game.