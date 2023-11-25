Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane has been dealing with injury concerns, but he made it clear that he’s going to play.

The Memphis Grizzlies have had their struggles to start the 2023-24 season. They have yet to incorporate Ja Morant into the lineup as he continues to serve his 25 game suspension for his social media activity. They have also had a lengthy injury report with several key players sidelined with various ailments. Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane has had his injury concerns but following the team’s recent loss against the Phoenix Suns, he explained his mentality in terms of playing through it via Damichael Cole of The Commercial Appeal.

Desmond Bane: “Obviously I’m not 100%, but that’s no excuse. You go out there on the floor, your job is to perform and be at your best, and I wasn’t at my best today.” — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) November 25, 2023

In the Grizzlies loss to the Suns, Desmond Bane played 34 minutes through his injury issues. He finished with only six points on 3-12 shooting from the field and 0-5 from three point range. He did have ten assists and five rebounds. Bane came into the game as questionable due to a left foot injury. He had been one of the few Grizzlies who had not appeared on the team’s lengthy injury report.

This season, Bane has been averaging a career-high 25.6 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 45.7 percent shooting from the field, 37.4 percent shooting from the three point line and 87.1 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Bane’s three point percentage has slipped in that he’s always been a consistent 40+ percent shooter from three point range. His field goal attempts have increased this season to 20 per game up from 16.2 a year ago. That’s likely due to the absence of Morant. The Grizzlies are currently 3-12 and tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the worst record in the Western Conference standings.