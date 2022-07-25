Dillon Brooks clowned by Grizzlies fan for not passing to Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off an impressive season where they finished as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. While they ultimately lose in the second round of the playoffs to the Warriors, a lot of it had to do with Ja Morant getting injured late in the series and maybe because Dillon Brooks was too selfish? Well, that’s what one fan evidently thinks.

Take a look at this encounter where a Memphis supporter approached Brooks in a Starbucks lineup at the airport and essentially told him to pass the ball more to Ja. Priceless.

Via ClutchPoints:

He asked Dillon Brooks to start passing the ball 😂 (via groveheroofficial/IG) pic.twitter.com/ALgNoorDDp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 25, 2022

You could tell he was half joking and Dillon Brooks even got a kick out of it. Everyone knows the former Oregon standout is an important piece of the Grizzlies and their success, though.

Unfortunately, Brooks got suspended at the beginning of the Warriors series because of a hard foul on Gary Payton II, who ended up breaking his elbow as a result. It wasn’t intentional or anything, but the Canadian did get criticized for his actions. He was suspended for Game 3.

Last season for Memphis, Dillon Brooks averaged 18.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in just 32 games. He missed most of the campaign due to injuries. The 26-year-old will be looking to stay healthy in 2022-23 though as the Grizz eye a deeper playoff run. This group is confident and full of pizzazz and the sky is truly the limit. It simply comes down to all the main pieces staying on the floor, most notably Ja.