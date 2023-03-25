A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Ja Morant is playing in just his second game back from a lengthy team-imposed suspension on Friday against the Houston Rockets. The Memphis Grizzlies opted to bring their superstar point guard off the bench again, but despite the temporary demotion, Ja wasted no time making a massive impact as soon as he entered the playing court.

Morant ended up playing less than 12 minutes in the first two quarters of action, but that was more than enough time for him to lead the Grizzlies to a whirlwind of a first half against a hapless Rockets side. Ja ended up scoring 16 points and dishing out five assists in an eye-popping first-half performance. Amid the strong start, Morant had a special message to anyone and everyone who was tuned in:

"I'M BAAAACK" 🗣 Ja Morant has 16 points and 5 assists in 12 minutes off the bench.pic.twitter.com/FTYMTWGLTe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 25, 2023

In case you missed it, Ja shouted “I’m back” as he helped Memphis mount a huge lead over the Rockets in the second quarter. The embattled guard was sidelined for nine games due to his gun scandal, but he is obviously making up for lost time now that he’s back.

It’s only a matter of time before the Grizzlies bring Ja Morant back to the starting lineup, but in the meantime, he’s making the most of his time with the second unit. This only proves that the 23-year-old can make a huge impact on his team regardless of the role he is given.

After their Friday’s matchup against the Rockets, the Grizzlies still have nine games remaining in the regular season. They still have a shot of dethroning the Denver Nuggets for the top spot in the West, and it seems like Ja Morant and Co. are going to go for it.