Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Ja Morant is back on the court for the Memphis Grizzlies but as far as Jay Williams is concerned, he shouldn’t be.

The former player turned media personality gave his brutally honest opinion on the Morant situation Thursday and proceeded to put the NBA on blast, saying they should’ve suspended the superstar for the rest of the season instead of just eight games:

“Everybody makes mistakes, I think we’re all willing to say this is a learning opportunity for Ja Morant, but I will say this. I do believe the NBA missed the mark on his suspension, I thought he should’ve been suspended for the rest of the regular season without pay and his return should’ve been subject to successful counseling from the NBA. I think whenever you involve guns and alcohol and all this other stuff, I think there is a high standard that needs to be a high bar that needs to be set around the league. I just thought the punishment was too lenient.”

"I do believe the NBA missed the mark on his suspension. I thought he should've been suspended for the rest of the regular season without pay, and his return should have been subject to successful counseling from the NBA." Jay Williams on Ja Morantpic.twitter.com/xCIudnNaVm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 23, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Certainly an interesting opinion. On one hand, he’s not totally wrong. What Morant did on camera by showing a weapon and partying into the early hours of the morning on a road trip is simply unacceptable, especially for one of the best players in this league and a franchise cornerstone for Memphis. Eight games does feel a little bit soft.

On the other hand, we know why the NBA didn’t punish him any longer. Ja Morant is the most marketable star in the Association and also arguably the most exciting talent to watch. Fans cherish him. Well, they did. If Ja was simply just an average player, he would’ve likely been released and suspended for the remainder of the campaign. It’s the cold hard truth.

Did a couple of weeks of counseling in Florida do anything for Morant? Who knows. Regardless, Jay Williams truly believes that Adam Silver and the league office missed an opportunity to really make Ja pay for his actions.