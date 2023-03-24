The Memphis Grizzlies are set to take on the Houston Rockets in a Friday night Western Conference affair. Grizzlies star Ja Morant made his return to game-action on Wednesday against these same Rockets in a contest that saw Memphis win 130-125. Morant, who came off the bench on Wednesday, scored 17 points and dished out five assists in the victory. With Memphis looking to earn another win against Houston on Friday, the question is this: Is Ja Morant playing tonight vs. the Rockets?
Ja Morant’s injury status vs. Rockets
Ja Morant’s status for the game was previously in question, however, he’s listed as available for the Grizzlies, per NBA.com. He was initially on the injury report with a nasal fracture. It is unclear if Morant will start, but it seems likely that he will play barring any setbacks.
Morant is in the midst of a strong season, averaging 27 points per game on over 46 percent field goal shooting. He’s also dishing out eight assists and reeling in six rebounds per contest. There’s no question that he’s one of the best players in the league. However, there is also no denying the fact that Ja Morant has dealt with off the court concerns during the 2022-23 campaign.
The Grizzlies guard is looking to turn things around and focus on playing basketball. If he can limit outside distractions moving forward, Memphis will benefit as a result.
So when it comes to the question of is Ja Morant playing tonight vs. the Rockets, the answer is yes barring unforeseen circumstances.