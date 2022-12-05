By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Nike has long been one of the most lucrative sneaker companies in the world. Some of the brightest stars in the NBA have signature shoes with the company, such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. But Nike has decided to cut ties with one of its signature shoe athletes in favor of a younger, less mercurial star.

On Monday morning, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Nike has officially parted ways with Kyrie Irving. And a few hours after that announcement, Charania followed up with information that Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant will soon get a signature shoe of his own from Nike:

“Memphis Grizzlies All-NBA star Ja Morant is in line to receive a new signature shoe at Nike in the near future, industry sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The parties have been working on this for several months.”

Morant, 23, has already established as one of the faces of the NBA. He’s averaging 28.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game across 20 appearances this season. Morant looks as confident as ever from deep, as he’s converting 37% of his shots from behind the arc on five attempts per night, both career-bests

Already one of the best point guards in the game, Morant is more than deserving of his own signature shoe at this juncture. But why Morant is worthy of his own shoe goes beyond just his play on the court. Morant, a kind-hearted young man with family values, is a solid role model for young basketball fans to look up to.