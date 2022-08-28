Whether you love him or hate him, one thing you cannot deny about Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is that he’s a family man. Now that he has risen to fame as one of the brightest young stars in all of the NBA, Morant has made sure to keep his family right beside him through the ride.

The 23-year-old recently shared a video flexing his ultimate #FamilyGoals achievement. In the clip, Morant revealed that he just became neighbors with his parents after they bought houses beside each other (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Ja and his parents bought houses next to each other 🙏 (via @JaMorant) pic.twitter.com/roDx7yKn7v — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 27, 2022

This gives a whole new meaning to living with your parents. Not only did Morant buy his folks a new house, but he also made sure to keep them literally as close as possible by making sure that they were neighbors.

At this point, there’s a lot to go around for Ja. He recently signed a massive five-year extension with the Grizzlies worth a whopping $193 million. Clearly, he can afford a nice house or two.

Regardless of how huge his contract may be, there’s no denying that that’s still money well spent for the Grizzlies. Morant is without a doubt the organization’s cornerstone superstar of the future, and Memphis has made sure to lock him up as soon as they possibly can.

The Grizzlies will be looking to get some returns on their investment, though, starting with the upcoming season. Ja Morant and Co. had a good run last year, but now it’s time to take it to the next level.