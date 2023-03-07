Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has become one of the NBA’s most dynamic players in a short amount of time. He’s the face of the Grizzlies’ franchise, and he basically has the world right at his fingertips.

Unfortunately for Morant, he has been reported to have troubles off the court, cumulating with a Instagram Live video showing him with an apparent gun (leading to an investigation). In the aftermath, Morant was suspended for two games, and indications say the suspension could last longer.

With Ja Morant off the court, the impact on the Grizzlies and NBA fans is profound, and Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley went a step further when talking on The Pat Bev Podcast With Rome Tuesday.

“The first thing my son did was the Griddy,” Beverley said. “The NBA needs Ja. He’s the face of the new culture.”

A lot of comparisons have been made between Morant’s rise and when Allen Iverson was in his first years with the Philadelphia 76ers. While it might not be on that level, there’s no denying the amount of kids who look up to Morant.

We also have to remember the players in sports are role models, whether they want the title or not, because there are lots of people who follow their every move. Morant is 23-years-old, and while that’s not an excuse for his alleged actions, that could be a lot to deal with for a young man who has everything at his feet.

If there is a silver lining, it’s the fact Morant has the chance to straighten his path. For the man’s sake, he can clean things up and get back to doing great things on the court.

Beverley, among other players, is there for support.