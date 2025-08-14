The NBA released its full 2025-26 regular season schedule Thursday, highlighting a January 18 matchup that will see Desmond Bane face the Memphis Grizzlies for the first time in his career as a member of the Orlando Magic. The game, set to be played at FedExForum in Memphis, will be televised on Prime.

Bane, 27, was traded to Orlando on Father’s Day in a blockbuster deal that sent Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four future first-round picks, and a 2029 first-round pick swap to the Grizzlies. Following the trade, Memphis bought out Anthony, who later signed a one-year contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The transaction ended Bane’s run as part of the Grizzlies’ core alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant, a trio once viewed as the foundation for a Western Conference contender. In a recent interview, Jackson said he was not surprised by Bane’s departure, noting that while losing a teammate can be difficult, the business side of the NBA often dictates such moves. He added that the trade marked the beginning of a new chapter for both himself and the franchise.

For those who just want a good old fashion schedule to look at pic.twitter.com/eOy9VY0Ou2 — Orlando Magic Guru. (@OMagicGuru) August 14, 2025

Bane is coming off a strong 2024-25 campaign in which he averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.2% from three-point range in 69 appearances.

Desmond Bane’s January games vs. Grizzlies set to showcase trade’s impact on Magic

Article Continues Below

The first meeting between the two teams this season will come on January 15, when the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies face off at the Uber Arena in Berlin as part of the NBA’s international schedule. The game, which will be televised on Prime, will give Magic fans overseas their first look at Bane against his former team, just three days before his return to Memphis.

Last season, the Magic dropped both of their matchups against the Grizzlies, including a narrow 105-104 loss in February. Orlando will look to change that outcome this year with Bane now in their backcourt.

The Magic will open their season on October 22 at home against the Miami Heat, a reversal of last year’s opener when Orlando visited Miami. The Grizzlies will begin their campaign at home against the Detroit Pistons.

Bane’s addition to the Magic signals a push toward title contention. For the Grizzlies, the move marks a shift in roster construction, with Jackson stepping into a larger leadership role and the front office stockpiling future draft assets.

The January 18 game is expected to be a focal point of the midseason schedule for both teams, drawing attention from fans in Orlando and Memphis alike. It will mark not only Bane’s return to the city where he established himself as one of the league’s top two-way guards, but also a reunion with former teammates who helped define an era for the Grizzlies.

With both franchises looking to make strides in the 2025-26 season, the back-to-back matchups in January will provide an early gauge of how the trade has reshaped each roster’s outlook moving forward.