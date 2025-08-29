A franchise cornerstone suddenly departing is often met with uncertainty and angst. When the Memphis Grizzlies traded Desmond Bane, a homegrown star and one of the NBA's premier shooters, to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and a haul of four unprotected first-round picks, EVP/GM Zach Kleiman signaled a profound shift in the team's trajectory. While the return provides immense future flexibility around Ja Morant, it created a glaring, immediate hole on the wing: how do you replace 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, junkyard-dog defense, and elite floor spacing? Well, the entire organization is rallying around Jaylen Wells to handle the job.

The Grizzlies are not panicking after being swept out of the NBA Playoffs. Ja Morant had the Oklahoma City Thunder figured out after all. Instead, everyone in the building is excited about how Wells, a second-year forward and 2024 second-round steal, will build on the All-Rookie Team promise to step right into Bane's shoes. Drafted 39th overall, the 22-year-old's quick rise and all-around game have everyone in Memphis convinced the search is over for a primary perimeter threat and defensive stopper.

How Grizzlies find gold

Kleiman's front office has a proven track record of identifying and cultivating talent. Desmond Bane is the ultimate case study, evolving from the 30th overall pick into a max-contract player posting 20-5-5 season averages consistently. The development department simply excels at amplifying strengths and integrating players into a cohesive, aggressive system.

Jaylen Wells burst onto the scene in 2024-25, earning a starting role after just five bench appearances and suiting up for 79 games (74 starts). He averaged 10.4 points (8.6 FGA), 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.1 blocks in 25.9 minutes per game, shooting 42.5% from the field, 35.2% from beyond the arc (on 5.1 attempts), and 82.2% from the line.

The rookie initially excelled as a spot-up threat, stretching the floor for Ja Morant's attacks, and held his own defensively with his 6-foot-8 frame. Unfortunately, a fractured right wrist and concussion from a hard fall against the Charlotte Hornets (April 8) ended his season prematurely, just as the Grizzlies clinched an NBA Play-In Tournament spot. The absence of Wells was highlighted on every Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drive in the NBA Playoffs.

Still, despite a late-season rookie wall slump in the final two dozen games and those injuries, a 15.6% Usage Rate hints at untapped potential now that Bane's 14.6 shots per game (22.7% Usage Rate) are up for grabs. While the suggestion that Wells replacing Bane will make the Grizzlies better might seem ridiculous on the surface, some advanced analytics numbers suggest it is a pretty safe bet. Fans can cherry-pick them as they please to pass the rest of the offseason's downtime. Meanwhile, more minutes, shots, and responsibility should see a significant uptick in production.

2025-26 Season Per Game Projections 16.5 points 5.5 rebounds 3.5 assists 1.4 steals 0.3 blocks 2.5 three-pointers



These projections do not assume Wells will be Bane 2.0. Instead, they paint a picture of a hyper-efficient, high-impact 3-and-D wing who will capitalize on the creation of his star teammates. His points will come more from catch-and-shoot opportunities and cuts than the self-creation Bane mastered, but they will be no less valuable to the team's ecosystem. Those projections do assume Wells eats up about 65% of what Bane left behind offensively, plus a few more weak-side help blocks to boot.

Memphis is more worried about how Wells adapts to the new system with an increased workload than the raw stats to start the season. He demonstrated an NBA-ready, elite-level stroke that goes beyond being a stationary shooter as a rookie. A sophisticated ability to relocate, come off screens, and knock down shots with a high, quick release gives opponents problems. Of course, now they know it is coming, but this skill set is precisely what the Grizzlies need to maintain their offensive identity.

Tuomas Iisalo's game plans will likely remain predicated on pace, space, and giving Ja Morant room to operate. Having gravity as a shooter will be critical to preventing defenses from collapsing on Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. With the starting small forward position his to lose, Wells is projected to see his minutes skyrocket into the 30-32 minute per game range.

Based on his per-36 production, adjusted for expected growth and a larger role, realistic statistical projections start at 14 points, four rebounds, four assists, and 1.5 blocks/steals per game. Wells (6.9) finished last season just ahead of Bane (6.8) on three-point attempts per-36 minutes after all. Upping that three-point volume and success rate to the 37.5% range would be more than enough to keep defenders occupied.

Where Jaylen Wells needs work

The biggest question mark for Jaylen Wells is on-ball offensive creation. While Desmond Bane was a proven scorer and secondary playmaker, Wells is still developing his isolation game and pick-and-roll skills. However, with Bane's usage rate vacated, Ja Morant will undoubtedly reclaim his status as the undisputed, ball-dominant engine of the offense. This could propel Morant back into the MVP conversation.

Similarly, Jackson Jr. should see more touches and opportunities to operate in the post and on the perimeter. The gravity of a shooter like Wells on the wing prevents help defenders from sneaking away to double-team Jaren Jackson Jr. Wells, as a low-usage, high-efficiency threat, is the perfect complement, spacing the floor without needing the ball in his hands to be effective. There is time to learn the nuances of isolation excellence before signing a second contract worth around $100 million total.

The Grizzlies are not asking Wells to be the third big headliner on Beale Street. They are asking him to be the ultimate glue guy, which is a role Bane outgrew in many ways. In this sense, Wells isn't replacing Bane's stardom; he's replacing his function, allowing Morant and Jackson Jr. to ascend to even greater heights. In essence, recalibrating the championship course in this manner was probably best for Bane, Wells, Orlando, and Memphis.

Bane's true shooting percentage sat at 60.0%, reflecting his efficiency as a secondary option next to Morant and Jackson Jr. With a usage rate around 23.3%, Bane was a go-to guy for spacing and creation. The trade to Orlando addressed the Magic's shooting woes as they ranked dead last in three-point shooting (31.8%).

Iisalo seemingly plans to utilize Wells in a similar role to Bane's, running him off screens, involving him in pick-and-roll actions, and letting him attack closeouts. His improved three-point shooting in summer workouts has impressed coaches, suggesting he's ready for the increased volume.

Therefore, the Jaylen Wells era may be beginning not in spite of the franchise-altering trade, but because of it. The Grizzlies did not see Bane's departure as a loss of a star but as an opportunity to create one. In doing so, they might have built a roster around Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. that is deeper, more flexible, and ultimately, more dangerous. Just look at the incoming depth that will help Wells learn.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a known commodity: a high-IQ, defensively stout veteran who can hit open threes. His arrival does not block Wells; it provides a safety net. It allows Wells (and GG Jackson) to compete for minutes with a clear understanding of the standard from day one. The front office, by acquiring a player of KCP's profile, is betting that Wells can already provide similar production with a far higher ceiling. Perhaps even higher than Bane's and close to say, Jimmy Butler's peak.

Speaking to ClutchPoints, Jaylen Wells admitted Jimmy Butler was a big influence in preparing for NBA life. He also shares Bane's sharpshooting DNA but brings extra length and versatility on both ends. Bane was a playmaking hub; Wells flashed improved handles in NBA Summer League action. Still, risks linger, like adapting to targeted defenses, but the rewards are huge. If the Washington State by way of Sonoma State alum matches Bane's output right away, the Grizzlies could stun the West and prove the trade genius.

The main 2025-26 NBA story starts soon and all the stars will get the red carpet treatment through training camp. However, Jaylen Wells is the most important supporting cast character to watch. With Caldwell-Pope handling 3-and-D duties on the second unit, Wells can focus on elevating next to Morant and Jackson Jr. The on-ball creation needs work, but Wells' efficiency and defense could make him an even more balanced fit next to the Grizzlies' stars than Bane ever was sooner rather than later.