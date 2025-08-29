The Memphis Grizzlies have made franchise-altering changes heading into the 2025-26 season. Trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic was just one of many moves made to get the most out of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s potential. The pivotal decisions from EVP Zach Kleiman began at the coaching ranks in March, with Tuomas Iisalo now in charge and leaning into the All-Star tandem far more than Taylor Jenkins. Expect that to continue in a way that allows Morant to move closer to an NBA scoring title next season.

Exactly 30 players scored more than 23 points per game last season. Call it the Michael Jordan NBA scoring champion cutoff line because no one has gone from under 23 points per game to the points pantheon in a single season. The lowest total since the 1999-2000 season was a 22-year-old Kevin Durant's 27.7 (2010-11); James Harden has the high at 36.1 points per game.

Scoring champs have averaged approximately 31 points per game since Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson took over for Jordan. Ja Morant was 30th on the 2024-25 charts though, so how can he take home the title next summer? Last season’s injury-riddled campaign saw Morant play just 50 games (30.4 minutes), averaging 23.2 points per game on 45.4% shooting from the field after all.

A 30.9% mark from beyond the arc must improve considerably, but the 26-year-old's potential to claim the NBA scoring title is undeniable under Iisalo. Morant contributing 28.4 points (37.9% 3PA) per game over the final eight regular-season games was very encouraging for starters. These stats suggest that a few more small adjustments could lead to massive returns on Beale Street's most important scoreboard.

Ja Morant measures up

Use it or lose it applies to any skill or opportunity. Tuomas Iisalo's Grizzlies need to keep giving the ball and minutes to Ja Morant, the franchise's one true metronome. Thankfully, that seems to be universally understood within the organization. Morant posted a 34.6% Usage Rate during Iisalo’s interim stint (up 3.9%), ranking among the league’s top 10. However, scoring champions like Joel Embiid (34.2), Luka Doncic (32.8%), and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (33.6%) set the bar a bit higher in handling that workload for at least 65 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the NBA last season, also at exactly 34.6%. Without Bane (22.7%), Morant’s share of possessions could climb to 35% or higher, aligning with previous scoring title winners. Jaren Jackson Jr. can still flirt with the 30% Usage Rate threshold for All-NBA stars, but must fully embrace the second-fiddle role. Morant was up to 22.3 field goal attempts per game (3rd in the NBA) in Iisalo's pace-and-space offense and had the Oklahoma City Thunder on the ropes. The formula for success needs tweaking, not a toss out.

A few handouts from the refs would be appreciated. Morant’s 6.4 free-throw attempts per game at 82.4% were down from 2022-23 (8.1). Iisalo’s system encourages rim attacks, and Edey’s with paint presence drawing defenders, runways for Morant should be cleared often. Late help defenders and some favorable whistles will send the Grizzlies to the line more often.

At 82.4%, getting back to career-highs will be a key factor going against Joel Embiid (11.7 FTA in 2022-23) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (11.8 in 2024-25). Both are well ahead of Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander, who average approximately 8-10 free throw attempts per game over the last three seasons.

Tuomas Iisalo's shot charts

Three-point shooting has been a weak point since Morant was drafted in 2019. However, with a career-low 29.1% on 5.3 attempts per game last season under Taylor Jenkins, something needed to change quickly. There is hope now, especially after Anthony Edwards made the same outside-in adjustment last season. Iisalo’s offense, with Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson Jr. setting screens to create open looks, will help Morant’s three-point percentage get back up to near average (33.6% in 2021-22).

Morant was up to 37.9% from beyond the arc after taking more ownership of the offense. Returning to the 33%-34% range on 7-8 attempts per game would add 2-3 points per game. The Grizzlies need Morant to step up now that Bane’s 39.4% three-point shooting is gone, too. Becoming a more versatile perimeter scoring threat would boost the entire team's scoring ability. That is why the lost art of the mid-range game will come in handy as well.

The Grizzlies got an otherworldly 70% on mid-range jumpers (10-14 feet) from Morant on 3.3 attempts per game in the NBA Playoffs. This was well ahead of the efficiency of elite scorers like Gilgeous-Alexander (44.9%). Iisalo’s system, which encourages pull-up jumpers off screens, suits Morant’s quick first step. Unfortunately, the rim was walled off and Morant consistently came up short when avoiding contact. He was seventh in shots per game (3.7) between six and nine feet; Morant disappointed in making only 46% of those attempts (28.6% in the postseason).

Scotty Pippen Jr. (53.8%) had around the same number of close shots per game in the postseason. So did Cade Cunningham (51.7%) and Jalen Brunson (54.9%). DeAaron Fox, Tyler Herro, Donovan Mitchell, and Bradley Beal were more effective from 5-9 feet over 82 games with the same volume. Morant simply has to pick better spots routinely to be ready for the biggest stage to keep his court-tilting status.

Take the open midrange jumper or go for the dunk. Do not stop in between and throw up a coin flip brick like last season. With more pick-and-roll plays, the Grizzlies could increase mid-range and rim attempts to over six combined per game while improving the team's overall efficiency. Morant was far below other stars in both attempts at the rim (2.7) and finishing (62.5%) plays. Lu Dort, Derrick White, Desmond Bane, Tyrese Haliburton, and Jrue Holiday were all above 70% in the NBA Playoffs to set the standard.

Iisalo has to help Morant as much as possible. Rolling the ball out and praying for a highlight is no way to run a championship contender. Thankfully, Edey’s over two dozen screens per game create more opportunities for Morant to attack. The 7-foot-4 big man had 5.3 screen assists last postseason, good for 12.3 points per game for the Grizzlies. Jenkins had Edey sitting at 2.4 screen assists and 5.3 screen-assisted points in the regular season for comparison.

Iisalo’s pick-and-roll-heavy offense, paired with Edey’s screening prowess, could elevate Morant to 9-10 PPG in these screening actions alone. His 47.1% efficiency in pick-and-rolls last season can improve with better spacing. Morant averaged 7.2 points as a pick-and-roll ball-handler, solid but below Doncic’s 9.1 points per game.

Grizzlies get protective

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. need the supporting cast to step up, especially the expected closing five. Santi Aldama needs to show significant improvements in rebounding and attacking closeouts with decisive dribbles, for example. Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells, and Scotty Pippen Jr. will have to shoulder some burdens to spice up the offense as well. Finding ways to make Morant a threat without expending too much energy in the first three quarters is crucial.

It's up to the All-Star to hit those easy shots before the follow-through smiles for the camera. Morant’s catch-and-shoot three-point percentage was a dismal 33.6% on 2.6 attempts per game. Without Bane’s floor-spacing, Morant must be willing to move off the ball and take at least one catch-and-shoot three-pointer per quarter to keep opponents honest. Iisalo’s system, which creates open looks through off-ball movement, should help Morant build confidence from new spots on the court.

The Grizzlies need to build chemistry with the ball in Morant's hand as much as possible to start training camp. Trae Young led the NBA with 12.6 pick-and-roll ball-handling possessions per game last season. Morant was at 12.7 in the NBA Playoffs, leading most to believe that is how the Grizzlies operate moving forward.

With Desmond Bane gone and Tuomas Iisalo’s system tailored through a full training camp, the former All-Star is primed for a scoring explosion. A higher usage rate, improved three-point shooting, and above-average mid-range efficiency would surely push Ja Morant atop the NBA's scoring charts. It would also elevate the small-market Grizzlies into NBA Finals conversations.