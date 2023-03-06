Ja Morant has been making headlines for all of the wrong reasons as of late, and things aren’t getting any easier for the young Memphis Grizzlies star after TMZ Sports reported that he was under police investigation on Monday.

The NBA superstar was seen on his Instagram Live “brandishing a firearm” over the weekend, and Colorado police have now officially become involved in the situation to see if he broke any laws.

A Glendale Police Department spokesperson in Colorado confirmed that the investigation was launched shortly after Morant went on Instagram Live from what appeared to be a strip club, with a gun in his hand, per TMZ.

Police “have confirmed the incident took place at a bar in Glendale…we are investigating the matter,” the spokesperson told TMZ.

No additional information has been given at this time.

“As we reported, Morant filmed himself at the Colorado establishment late Friday night/early Saturday morning — hours after the Grizzlies had lost to the Nuggets in Denver,” TMZ Sports wrote.

“In the footage, the 23-year-old can be seen and heard rapping along to an NBA YoungBoy song…all while flashing a gun. Shortly after the video was posted, the Grizzlies announced Morant would be stepping away from the team for at least the next two games.”

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said there is no timetable for Morant’s return to the basketball court, and it doesn’t seem like it will be anytime soon.

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night,” Morant said in a statement. “I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

Although Grizzlies’ Ja Morant took responsibility for his actions with an apology aimed at both the team and his fans, the police investigation proves this isn’t even close to the end of the matter for the young star.