Ja Morant has had an eventful summer, from the launch of his media company, Catch12, to his highly successful China tour with Nike to celebrate the release of the Nike Ja 3. With another five weeks before the start of training camp, the Memphis Grizzlies star is continuing to maximize his offseason.

Now, Morant is looking at basketball in Europe as his next potential venture.

Sources: Ja Morant's Catch12 in talks to purchase stake in European basketball team

Catch12, Ja Morant's recently launched media and business venture company, entered exploratory conversations to purchase a stake in a European basketball franchise, league sources informed ClutchPoints.

Morant and his circle kicked off the summer with the launch of Catch12, the family's media company with an eye on creating original content, highlighting community impact, and providing cultural storytelling to spotlight real stories and build generational influence.

Sources familiar with the talks said those conversations are still in the early stages, but owning a minority stake in one of Europe's premier basketball markets reflects Morant and Catch12's commitment to expanding his brand beyond the United States.

The discussions take place as Adam Silver and the NBA continue their conversations with FIBA about starting a new professional men's basketball league in Europe.

In March 2025, the NBA and FIBA announced their continued joint exploration, which would integrate the new league into the current European basketball landscape, with teams also participating in their respective national leagues. In addition to the permanent teams, the new league would offer clubs a merit-based pathway to qualification through the European basketball ecosystem.

Morant is entering a big year after exceeding all popularity expectations despite any off-the-court hiccups. The Grizzlies star had the most viewed play of the regular season on social media with over 290 million views, finished sixth among all players in total social media views with over 1.1 billion views, and was the eighth most sold jersey in the league last season.

The Grizzlies star and Nike also released the highly-anticipated Nike Ja 3 to start August, and the shoe was sold out in about five days.

Ja Morant, a two-time All-Star, averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game during the 2024-25 season while playing a 30.4 minutes per game — the lowest minutes he's averaged over his six-year NBA career.

Morant is under contract with the Grizzlies through the 2027-28 season, with both sides fully committed to building a contender together in Memphis, as signaled by the team's offseason moves.