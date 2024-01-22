Fans can still support Ja Morant off the court with his newest sneakers.

The entire NBA world is gutted after seeing the Memphis Grizzlies lose their franchise star Ja Morant once again. A tear in his labrum will keep Morant out for the rest of the 2023-24 season, but we're hoping he can make a full recovery and come back better next year.

On the bright side, Nike has kept pace with their releases of Morant's signature Nike Ja 1 and the shoes have been a massive hit with each drop. Nike recently announced another colorway that is very near and dear to Morant and we should see them in the coming months. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

All of Ja Morant's signature sneaker colorways have been based on his own quotes, personal mantras, and overall eclectic personality. This upcoming colorway, titled “Red Stardust” takes inspiration from Morant's customized $30,000 grills he had designed by celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang.

“Red Stardust” Nike Ja 1’s inspired by his $30k grill by Johnny Dang 😬💎 @JaMorant pic.twitter.com/uaUoOOYp6q — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 19, 2024

The shoes feature a vibrant ‘Red Stardust' upper and contrary to prior Nike Ja 1 releases, this pair will feature hits of premium leather panels throughout the toebox. The uppers are constructed by a canvas mesh and the black rubber Nike swooshes feature a perforated texture. Ja Morant's logo is seen on both heels as the upper tears to bright red. The shoe is finished by a clean speckled midsole and a clean black outsole. The best part of this shoe, however, are the tiny details Nike put forth to make these truly one of a kind.

Nike Ja 1’s “Red Stardust” releasing Spring 2024 These might be an instant cop, just a beautiful creation @JaMorant ❄️ pic.twitter.com/nWjRbqDXWP — 𝐓. (@BangBangLakers) January 17, 2024

The tongue of the sneakers will feature Ja Morant's “JM” logo in red, surrounded by a graphic of his grills. Just like on Morant's actual grills, each canine tooth is seen in Memphis Grizzlies blue diamonds. The insoles of the shoes also feature a piece of artwork surrounding the jewelry as the designers took every single detail into account. All in all, fans are already calling this the best Nike Ja 1 they've seen so far.

While there's no set release date, expect these to drop sometime during Spring 2024. They'll release for the standard Nike Ja 1 price of $140 and they'll be expected to come in Men's and Big Kids sizing. Expect them to drop on Nike SNKRS app and with the way the Nike Ja 1 has been selling out lately, you'll want to keep an eye out on this release.

