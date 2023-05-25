A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant had the NBA world buzzing again on Wednesday after he posted a handful of cryptic posts on Instagram. However, the nature of the posts was concerning in that Morant added a one-word caption in one of the photos that simply said, “Bye.”

Dallas Maverick star Kyrie Irving has now come out to share his two cents worth on the whole Ja situation, and the Mavs guard saw this as an opportunity to speak his truths. Kyrie delivered a powerful message via IG Live as he addressed Morant’s current situation and the repercussions of the same:

“Whatever color you are, whatever creed, whatever religion you are, a lot of us need nurturing,” Kyrie said. “… We need to normalize family time, taking off the veil of technology. Stop letting technology control your f**king mind. Stop letting this s**t do that. Go out in the sun, ground yourself. Learn what peace and mind actually means and pray to god.”

Kyrie Irving has been through his fair share of controversies himself, so this is obviously nothing new to him. The Mavs star has also been a strong proponent of mental health in the NBA, and he seems to be implying in his message that Ja Morant could be going through something significant in this respect.

Kyrie’s strong message is also a warning not only to NBA players, but this is also applicable to any and all fans of the game. According to Irving, one’s mental health and overall well-being should be a top priority for each and every individual.