A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

“Bye.” That was the single-word caption Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant decided to place on a now-deleted photo on Instagram. The embattled All-Star also posted three photos of his mom, his dad, and his daughter, all accompanied by some sort of “I love you” message on each of them.

Given the cryptic nature of his IG activity, it comes as no surprise that the basketball world has been taken by storm yet again by Morant’s recent actions. This time around, however, there has been some concern surrounding his current state of mind and his overall well-being.

NBA guru Stephen A Smith has now chimed in on this new Ja Morant controversy. According to the renowned broadcaster, the league does appear to be worried about the Grizzlies star’s present state:

“I called the NBA league office. They had no idea what was going on,” Smith said. “They appeared and sounded a little fearful. It’s a few players throughout the league that I contacted. They were uncomfortable. A couple of ex-teammates of his, who used to be on the Memphis Grizzlies that know a thing or two about Ja Morant — his habits, the company he keeps, the pressures that lie on his shoulders — they were concerned. And evidently, so were the police.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

No one, not even the NBA league office, knew what was going on with Ja Morant when he posted those messages this morning pic.twitter.com/rD9AqochXB — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 24, 2023

As Smith said, even local police had to get involved here. Apparently, Ja’s social media activity promoted a welfare check from local authorities, which thankfully, resulted in the police determining that Morant is “fine,” per reports.

Ja Morant is one of the faces of the modern NBA, and there’s no denying that the league has a lot invested in this young man — both literally and figuratively. However, the real issue here is the safety of a clearly troubled 23-year-old, which is why it comes as no surprise that the league is showing a lot of concern for the Grizzlies superstar right now.