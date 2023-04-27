David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Memphis Grizzlies kept their season alive with a dominating 116-99 win over the Los Angeles Lakers to force the series back to Crypto.co Arena. Coming into the game down 3-1, the Grizzlies needed this kind of performance to extend the series and give themselves some momentum heading into Game 6. One of the adjustments that Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins made was playing Luke Kennard more. Kennard as a team-high +26 in plus/minus and had a big impact on the game. Luke Kennard suffered a shoulder injury during the game, however, and did not return. Fans will nervously await the Grizzlies injury report for Game 6 to see if Kennard’s name appears.

Luke Kennard (left shoulder) is doubtful to return. — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) April 27, 2023

Kennard joined the Grizzlies at the trade deadline in a three-team trade involving the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets. Percentage-wise, Kennard is the best three-point shooter in the NBA knocking them down at a 49.4 percent clip. He brought much needed outside shooting to the Grizzlies. They’ve been struggling to knock down threes against the Lakers and Kennard should be playing a ton of minutes to space the floor.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Since joining the Grizzlies, Kennard has been averaging 11.3 points per game, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists with shooting splits of 52.6 percent shooting from the field, 54 percent shooting from the three-point line and 94.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line in 24 games at about 26 minutes of playing time. In the playoffs, however, Kennard had been averaging 7.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists with shooting splits of 50 percent from the field, 46.2 percent from three-point range and 100 percent from the free-throw line in about 22 minutes through the first four games of the series.

In Game 5, Kennard played 18 minutes and finished with six points and five rebounds before he exited the game. Fans will hope for good news regarding Luke Kennard and the Grizzlies injury report heading into Game 6.