The Memphis Grizzlies are heading toward a rebuild, and the next player that is probably on the move is Ja Morant. There have been several teams interested in the Grizzlies' guard, but it's uncertain who will be the one with the best package. As of now, the two teams that have been gaining traction are the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat, as they both are looking for an upgrade at the position.

For the Kings, though they have an interest in Morant, it doesn't seem that it's being reciprocated by the player, according to Brett Siegel and Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points.

“I think you reported earlier today that the Sacramento Kings were interested in acquiring or trading for Ja Morant. I’ve been told that Ja Morant is not interested in going to the Sacramento Kings. If he goes anywhere he’s looking at the Miami Heat or the Minnesota Timberwolves,” Azarly said on Clutch Scoops.

It makes sense why Morant may not want to play for the Kings, as they're not the hottest destination for players. They're also near the bottom of the Western Conference, and don't have a true path to getting better.

As for the Heat, Morant is interested in playing there, probably because of their playstyle, and it's a place where many go and have a rejuvenation of their career. A pairing with him and Bam Adebayo may suit him as well, and the Heat could definitely improve with his addition.

At the same time, the Grizzlies don't have to particularly honor what Morant wants, and if they know they're not going to get a great offer for him, they're going to get the best offer they can from whatever team wants him.