The Memphis Grizzlies made one of the more surprising moves ahead of the trade deadline after sending Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz, along with John Konchar, Jock Landale, and Vince Williams Jr.

In exchange, the Grizzlies received Kyle Anderson, Georges Niang, Walter Clayton Jr., Taylor Hendricks, and three first-round draft picks.

Then on Thursday, Memphis acquired Eric Gordon and a 2032 second-round draft pick swap from the Philadelphia 76ers for the draft rights to Justinian Jessup.

With the arrival of Gordon, one of the league's best shooters, the Grizzlies announced that they waived Niang.

The @memgrizz today announced the team acquired Eric Gordon and a 2032 second round draft pick swap from the Philadelphia 76ers. In a related move, the Grizzlies waived Georges Niang. pic.twitter.com/Ld7BYG9wzj — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) February 6, 2026

The 37-year-old Gordon will add scoring punch off the bench for Memphis, as well as leadership presence. The former Sixth Man of the Year only appeared in six games for the 76ers this season.

He has career averages of 15.2 points on 37.3% shooting from long distance, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

Even though they are thin at the frontline, the Grizzlies still decided to let go of the 32-year-old Niang. He has yet to see action this season due to a foot injury.

Many thought Memphis would finally get rid of Ja Morant, who's currently out due to an elbow injury. He has also been involved in several issues due to his brash personality. But instead, it was Jackson, the team's most consistent stud over the past few years, who was let go.

The Grizzlies now have a plethora of guards, including Morant, Gordon, Clayton, Ty Jerome, Jaylen Wells, Cam Spencer, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Scottie Pippen Jr.

Memphis is sitting on a 20-29 record.