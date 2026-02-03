The Memphis Grizzlies pulled off one of the biggest moves of trade season so far in sending Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz. However, Grizzlies might not be done dealing just yet. There’s still the issue of Ja Morant they have to address, but the Grizzlies could potentially be a landing spot for Toronto Raptors big man Jakob Poeltl as the Raptors continue their trade pursuit of Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel.

In the trade with the Jazz, the Grizzlies suddenly find themselves armed with a trade exception they can use to acquire Jakob Poeltl from the Raptors. The Raptors would then presumably ramp up their pursuit of Domantas Sabonis in the days leading up to the trade deadline. Toronto’s interest in Sabonis has been well-documented to this point.

However, a straight deal between the Raptors and Kings wouldn’t happen as the Kings do not have interest in taking back Poeltl. That’s where the Grizzlies would come into play.

Poeltl has been sidelined as of late as he continues to deal with persistent back issues. The latest update had no definitive timetable for his return to the court. Poeltl has not played for the Raptors since Dec. 21. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Poeltl is a strong option at center when healthy.

He’s been limited to only 21 games so far this season, at a little over 25 minutes per game. He was averaging 9.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists with splits of 69.3 percent shooting from the field and 59.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Sabonis would provide the Raptors with an immediate upgrade, however. Sabonis had been dealing with his own injury issues, but recently made his return from a knee injury. He had missed 27 games before rejoining the Kings’ lineup.

He’s appeared in only 18 games, at just about 30 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 15.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists with splits of 54.2 percent shooting from the field and 71.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.