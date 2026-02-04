The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Amidst Domantas Sabonis trade rumors ahead of the deadline, he's been dealing with an injury. He's listed as questionable on the injury report. Sabonis is dealing with lower back soreness. Here's everything we know about Domantas Sabonis' injury and his playing status vs. the Grizzlies.

Domantas Sabonis injury status vs. Grizzlies

Given Domantas Sabonis is questionable on the injury report after missing two consecutive games, it's difficult to say whether he'll play or not. Sabonis has been a fixture on the injury report these days, as a nagging back injury has forced him to sit in the Kings' 112-93 loss to the Celtics, and a 116-112 loss to the Wizards on Sunday.

Sabonis has been the subject of trade talks reportedly linked to the Toronto Raptors. However, other teams have also expressed interest as the Kings could be the next NBA team to make a trade after a handful of players were moved throughout of a busy day across the association on Tuesday. The Kings made one trade earlier in the week.

In a three-team deal with the Hawks and the Cavs, the Kings acquired last year's sixth man of the year candidate De'Andre Hunter, while sending Keon Ellis, Dennis Schroder, Dario Saric, and two future second-round picks to the Bulls. Hunter has averaged 14 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season.

As for the question is Domantas Sabonis playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is still maybe, unless he's traded between now and Thursday's 3 PM EST deadline.

Kings injury report

Keegan Murray — Out — Left ankle sprain

Domantas Sabonis — Questionable — Lower back soreness

Grizzlies injury report

Santi Aldama — Questionable — Right knee injury management

Kyle Anderson — Out — Trade pending

Brandon Clarke — Out — Right calf strain

Walter Clayton Jr. — Out — Trade pending

Taylor Hendricks — Out — Trade pending

Ja Morant — Out — Left elbow; UCL sprain

Georges Niang — Out — Trade pending