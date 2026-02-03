Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the reigning NBA MVP. He is well on his way to winning that award as the NBA's best player for the second straight season, too. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard is at 32 points per game and leading the best team in the NBA. Gilgeous-Alexander has even surpassed the 30-point per game mark for four straight seasons now, and he led the Thunder to their first championship victory last season.

It is safe to say that the Kentucky product is safe from being traded. Not only does Gilgeous-Alexander's production and talent level speak for itself, but the Thunder aren't in a position where they'd even have to consider trading him. The Thunder clearly have a championship core, but they are loaded with young prospects and future first-round picks, too. They can keep surrounding their MVP with players on rookie contracts, and they can be major buyers who can trade their premium draft capital whenever they so desire.

Sam Presti is clearly one of the greatest general managers ever, and if he were to ever consider a Gilgeous-Alexander trade, fans would have to assume that he knew what he was doing. Here are three unrealistic trades involving Gilgeous-Alexander that won't happen, because he is truly untradeable, but trades that are fun to think about nonetheless.

Hornets receive: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Thunder receive: LaMelo Ball, four first-round picks

Gilgeous-Alexander is 6-foot-6, qualifying him as a jumbo guard. He can get downhill and score at the rim at an elite level, and his ability to draw contact is unmatched. Gilgeous-Alexander even has an elite mid-range shot and tons of point-of-attack defense. LaMelo Ball would be a downgrade for the Thunder in comparison to Gilgeous-Alexander, but the team wouldn't have to change up how they conduct business too much if the two swapped places.

Ball is similarly tall for the lead guard spot. The 6-foot-7 playmaker finds creative ways to get his teammates involved, and he can do plenty of scoring in his own right. Even so, Ball has found his name in trade rumors ahead of the 2026 NBA trade deadline. The Charlotte Hornets are looking to become a winning team, so they'd love to get their hands on the reigning NBA Finals MVP.

The Thunder, meanwhile, would have to see the value behind swapping Gilgeous-Alexander for Ball if it meant adding four more future first-round picks. The Thunder wouldn't do this, but they built their team off trading proven stars for young players with potential and a surplus of picks.

Nets receive: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Thunder receive: Michael Porter Jr., Ben Saraf, four first-round picks

The Brooklyn Nets have stockpiled draft picks, and they appear to be ready to make a big move. That is why the team has already been linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo. A trade for Gilgeous-Alexander would be even better, though. Based off their 2025 NBA Draft results, where three of their five first-round picks were used on downhill playmaking guards, it is clear that the Nets have a style of play that they want to implement going forward.

Nobody fits that style better than Gilgeous-Alexander. This trade would cost the Nets a lot. Four first-round picks, one of the aforementioned rookies, and a new and improved Michael Porter Jr. is quite the pretty penny to give up in a trade. It would be more than worth it for the Nets, though.

They need a leader who can show the young guys how to win. Porter has found success in Brooklyn because he has been given the ultimate green light. There is no telling the kind of numbers the MVP could put up with similar freedom. Again, there is no chance the Thunder would do this trade. They have enough picks as is, and although they will continue to make moves on the margins to add to their collection of picks, there is just no way they'd give up their best player at this point in time.

Grizzlies receive: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Thunder receive: Ja Morant, Zach Edey, five first-round picks

Gilgeous-Alexander is clearly one of the faces of the NBA. It wasn't long ago that Ja Morant was viewed in a similar light. Suspensions, injuries, and regressing play have resulted in Morant falling from grace and becoming a trade candidate of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Even so, the former All-Star is just 26 years old and could return to form as one of the best young stars in the NBA after a change of scenery. The Grizzlies also have draft picks to spare after picking up four first-rounders in their trade of Desmond Bane. The team just sent Jaren Jackson Jr. away for even more capital, too. Plus, Zach Edey's size and interior dominance has to be intriguing for anybody.

Again, the Thunder wouldn't actually do this trade. This is a massive offer, but there are too many uncertainties with the Grizzlies trade package. Morant might not have a winning style of play and may continue to struggle with off-the-court decisions, Edey has already had injury issues, which is worrisome for a player of his size, and draft picks don't always pan out. Gilgeous-Alexander is the MVP, so he isn't going anywhere.