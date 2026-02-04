The Memphis Grizzlies have fully dived into a rebuild on Tuesday afternoon, dealing dealt away Jaren Jackson Jr., along with a host of other players, to the Utah Jazz for a package headlined by three first-round picks.

The picks the Grizzlies got for Jackson, the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, could become very valuable; they got the most valuable of the Jazz's/Minnesota Timberwolves/Cleveland Cavaliers' 2027 first-round pick to go along with an unprotected 2027 first-rounder from the Los Angeles Lakers and a 2031 first-rounder from the Phoenix Suns.

With the Grizzlies struggling this season to the tune of a 19-29 record, it may have been the best decision indeed to trade Jackson before his supermax extension (worth $204 million over the next four seasons) kicks in. This is a solid follow-up to the blockbuster trade they pulled off back in June when they sent Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for a total of four first-round picks as well as a pick swap in 2029.

Now, the Grizzlies have a total of 12 first-round picks over the next seven years. According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, only the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets have more first-rounders over that same period. Memphis is in good position to start loading up on young prospects they can develop to try and build the next contending iteration of the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies are not yet done on the trade market

It's kind of astounding that Morant outlasted both Bane and Jackson on the Grizzlies, but this just suggests how chilly the trade market for the highflying point guard actually is.

Nonetheless, with the Grizzlies fully embracing the youth movement, Morant is likelier to go via trade than ever. Memphis will end up selling low on him considering how much he's struggled this season relative to his past level, but there is no room for half-measures when hitting the reset button.