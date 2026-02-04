The Memphis Grizzlies trading Jaren Jackson Jr. for three first-round picks was a big signal that they are ready to go into rebuild mode, and they still have some more moves to make. The next big one is moving Ja Morant, who has interest from several teams leading up to the trade deadline.

The Grizzlies are now a team that can be a partner and help with other trades, and with the Toronto Raptors reportedly looking to go after Domantas Sabonis, they could be of good use. That means that there is a chance that the Kings could land Morant in a hypothetical trade from Brett Siegel of Clutch Points.

“Then again, if Memphis is to rebuild, Kleiman won't want to take on any long-term salary,” Siegel wrote. “The Grizzlies are solely focused on finding a way to move Morant before Thursday, which leads to the idea of the Kings being a potential suitor for the star guard if Memphis takes on Poeltl's contract.

Article Continues Below

“This would offer Sacramento a path to move DeRozan, who is owed only $10 million of his $25.7 million salary if waived this upcoming offseason, by adding draft compensation. Again, this is just a hypothetical path to the Kings dumping future money and striking a deal to send Sabonis to Toronto without taking on Poeltl's contract.”

This could be a deal where all three teams get what they want, but it's also uncertain if the Kings actually want Morant. The Kings may also be looking to make some big changes between now and the offseason, and they've already traded Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis for De'Andre Hunter.

As for the Grizzlies, with them going through a possible rebuild, taking on long-term salary would be going backwards unless they're getting a pick out of it. As for the Raptors, they'll be satisfied with almost anything as long as they can get Sabonis.