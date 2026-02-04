With apologies to Desmond Bane, the Memphis Grizzlies have long been defined by the dynamic duo of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. That All-Star, All-Defense pairing brought electrifying athleticism, defensive prowess, and playoff contention to a small-market franchise starved for attention. Those days are long gone now that Danny Ainge has struck an NBA Trade Deadline deal with Zach Kleiman for the former Defensive Player of the Year.

The next order of business is finding a new home for Nike's best salesman to pivot to the new era. However, thanks to a treasure trove of draft picks and a flexible cap sheet, a savvy front office should be able to maneuver through a rebuild without enduring a prolonged tanking phase. Patience and a lack of expections helps too. The Grizzlies shouldn't have to sell Morant for dimes on the dollar before the NBA Trade Deadline.

Fans on Beale Street should be happy to hear that, at least, even if they will not expect much from the on-court product for the rest of the season. The 2026-27 rotation is taking shape quickly and looks familiar to the Grind City. Zach Edey, Santi Aldama, and GG Jackson have potential as a frontcourt trio. Taylor Hendricks, 2023's ninth-overall pick, is a reclaimation project. Jaylen Wells and Cedric Coward on the wings will give offensive-minded opponents nightmares. Cam Spencer setting the table for Ty Jerome should keep the scoreboard operator busy on the three-point button.

Unfortunately, Edey is out for a while, so this vision will have to wait. Still, the expected post-Morant model is straightforward, even if Ja is on the roster for a few more months. However, point guard scouting just got serious; replacing Morant with Darryn Peterson or Kingston Flemings would excite the fanbase. AJ Dybantsa or Nate Ament would push Wells and Jackson on the wings.

All four of those upcoming rookies have All-NBA potential. Given the current state of affairs, failing to find two more bona fide All-Star talents within the next 18 months would be terrible for any future competitiveness. And that's the only way the organization can convince the fanbase this pivot away from a beloved roster was worth the trouble.

Before the draft, Memphis must find the right way to use that $28.8 million trade exception before it expires. Taking on another short-term contract for additional first-rounders is the way to really bottom out on a rebuild. Squandering that cap mechanism chasing a pipedream sets the rest of the process back by an order of magnitude. Expect the Grizzlies to get in on at least one more deal before February 5, but to take on no long-term money.

The next priority is finding the right short-term free agents and mid-level exceptions to get through next year's rough patches. Memphis cannot tie up too much bad money past 2028. Think Rui Hachimura and Kenrich Williams more than James Harden or Lu Dort. Assuming Kentavious Caldwell-Pope uses a player option to opt out of Grind City, the front office will have about $138 million on the books. Perhaps soon-to-be free agents Anfernee Simons (27), Coby White (26), Quentin Grimes (26), Collin Sexton (27), or John Collins (28) would be worth a longer investment.

And this still may not lead to the second round. That's a tough pivot for the FedEx Forum's most loyal fans to stomach, given that the Grizzlies were sitting in second place last February. It's the pivot the team has to sell, though, because cheaping out now only prolongs the pain.