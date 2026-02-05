The Memphis Grizzlies made a big trade right before the deadline, but it involved Jaron Jackson Jr., and not Ja Morant. In fact, it sounds as though Morant got little to no interest from teams around the league. On Thursday, former center turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins sent the star point guard a rather harsh warning about his career.

During the latest segment of “NBA on ESPN,” Perkins urges Morant to realize the situation at hand. He believes that the lack of interest Morant received at the trade deadline indicates that Morant's NBA career could be coming to an end sooner, rather than later.

“Ja Morant better wake the hell up,” proclaimed Perkins. “Cause in two years, after this contract, he could find himself out the league. It is disturbing to hear that a guy that went, we're talking about former Rookie of the Year, All-NBA player, All-Stars, a guy that was on the verge of being the face of the league, and a team can't trade you. They can't trade you! Nobody wants you… If this is not a wake-up call for Ja, I don't know what else is gonna open eyes.”

“Ja Morant better wake the hell up. Cause in two years, after this contract, he could find himself out of the league." – Kendrick Perkins 👀 (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/isGYKqxoQz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 5, 2026

Morant's first four years in the league were widely viewed as successful. The now 26-year-old guard won the Rookie of the Year Award for the 2019-20 season, while also earning two All-Star nods, along with a Second All-NBA Team within those first four seasons.

The 2023-24 campaign is where things seemingly went awry. Ja Morant was suspended for a total of 33 games for two separate incidences brandishing of firearms and conduct detrimental to the league. Once the suspension concluded, Morant was forced to miss the remainder of the season after playing just nine games, after suffering a season-ending labral tear injury in his shoulder.

Since then, Ja Morant has flashed talent, but hasn't been back to his full potential. The Grizzlies star still finds himself in the middle of controversy from time to time, and his numbers have taken a considerable drop.

Morant has only played in 20 games so far this season, as he's dealt with a string of injuries. In the contests he has played, the former first-round pick is averaging 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds (career-low), and 8.1 assists (tied career-high) per game while shooting 41.0% from the floor (career-low) and 23.5% from beyond the arc (career-low).