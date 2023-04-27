A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Ja Morant is a walking highlight reel. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar was up to his usual antics again on Wednesday night in their Game 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. This time around, Ja nearly jumped over LeBron James to finish an insane alley-oop play.

Morant came up with a sensational and-1 play over LeBron in the second quarter with this mind-blowing deuce:

“HE LEPT OVER LEBRON JAMES” Ja Morant took OFF to finish this incredible layup 🤯pic.twitter.com/MHYTdf8pRI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 27, 2023

I mean, did you see how high Ja went up to catch that ball? LeBron also jumped to try and intercept the pass, but Morant was literally on another level. Imagine if Ja was able to finish this play off with a dunk. Surely, that would have broken the internet.

A clear testament to this fact is how Grizzlies fans were left in awe by this play even if Morant wasn’t able to flush it down:

Lebron James is a old dude pic.twitter.com/azcl3k3UGL — JENKS🤩 (@pickswithjenks) April 27, 2023

That was nasty 🥵 — Dhaval Panchal (@OfficialDhaval) April 27, 2023

This kid is sumtin ayt https://t.co/RTliWKOMOS — Reginald Merveille (@GreatFox78) April 27, 2023

This really happened https://t.co/bYylR1OQeL — Mr Right Now (@ed_norelation) April 27, 2023

Damn Bron dogged a 762. 😂 https://t.co/a48DKGzAl1 — JB (@BizzleChillin) April 27, 2023

Dunk or no dunk, that’s still an and-1 play from Ja Morant — all over LeBron James, mind you.

Morant and the Grizzlies came firing out the gate in this one, and they clearly had a sense of urgency early on. This comes as no surprise at all given how this is a do-or-die game for them. Another loss would mean the end of the line for them with Memphis currently staring at a 3-1 series deficit against the No. 7 seed Lakers.

Ja Morant and Co. tried to deliver a knock-out blow against LA in the opening half, but the Lakers were able to take the punch. The two teams entered halftime with Memphis holding onto a precarious 61-52 lead.