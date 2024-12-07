As the Memphis Grizzlies prepare to face the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at TD Garden, Marcus Smart's recent reflections on the trade that sent him to Memphis during the 2023 offseason have drawn significant attention. Smart’s comments, made to Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS, offer a candid perspective on the transaction that ultimately helped the Celtics secure Kristaps Porziņģis and win the 2023-24 NBA championship.

“I still look at it the way I’ve looked at it when it happened. It’s a great trade you know business-wise, just wish they would’ve went about it a little differently, just letting me know – that way I wasn’t just blindsided and I could’ve prepared for it and got my family ready,” Smart said.

“But like I said, business-wise it’s a great business move. I would’ve made the move and I think anybody probably would have. So you tip your cap off to those guys. I’m very happy for them, I’m proud that they were able to go and win it. Like I’ve said before, I’ve been on the court with those guys, I put the work in with those guys – so I know what they sacrificed and I’m proud to see those guys get what they deserve for the hard work they put in.”

Marcus Smart reflects on trade ahead of Grizzlies-Celtics matchup

Smart’s departure marked the end of a nine-year tenure in Boston, where his defensive tenacity and leadership were cornerstones of the Celtics' identity. Transitioning to Memphis, Smart was expected to fill a critical role as a veteran leader for the Grizzlies. However, his first season was marred by injuries, limiting him to just 20 games. Despite career-high averages during that span, the Grizzlies fell short of postseason contention, compounded by injuries to key players like Ja Morant.

This season has brought renewed promise for both Smart and the Grizzlies. With a 15-8 record, Memphis currently holds the fourth seed in the Western Conference. Smart has adapted well to his role, averaging 9.8 points, 4.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. His recent performances have been particularly noteworthy, as he has averaged 14.0 points, 5.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.2 steals over the last five games while shooting an efficient 44.7% from the field and 42.9% from three-point range.

The Grizzlies’ upcoming matchup against the Celtics will mark Smart's first return to TD Garden, a venue where his contributions were instrumental in shaping Boston’s recent success. For Celtics fans, Smart’s acknowledgment of the trade as a “great business move” underscores his appreciation for the team's achievements while also highlighting the emotional impact of leaving a franchise he gave so much to over nearly a decade.

Tip-off between the Grizzlies and Celtics is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.